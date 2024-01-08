Peabody man charged with manslaughter after alleged New Year’s assault leads to sister’s death, officials say

A Peabody man was arraigned Monday on an upgraded charge of manslaughter following an alleged New Year’s Day assault on his sister that resulted in her death four days later, Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office said in a statement.

Alban Dobra, 39, was ordered held without bail at the Middleton House of Correction following his arraignment at Peabody District Court, according to Tucker’s chief of staff. Prosecutors said Alban is due back in court Friday for a detention hearing.

Dobra’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday evening.