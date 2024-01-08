Peabody man charged with manslaughter after alleged New Year’s assault leads to sister’s death, officials say

A Peabody man was arraigned Monday on an upgraded charge of manslaughter following an alleged New Year’s Day assault on his sister that resulted in her death four days later, Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office said in a statement.
Alban Dobra, 39, was ordered held without bail at the Middleton House of Correction following his arraignment at Peabody District Court, according to Tucker’s chief of staff. Prosecutors said Alban is due back in court Friday for a detention hearing.
Dobra’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday evening.
On Jan. 1 at 5:22 p.m., officers arrived at a single-family home at 3 Esquire Drive in Peabody to find Mimoza Sawtelle, 54, lying in front of the home with serious injuries to her head, according to the statement. She was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries on Jan. 5, according to Tucker’s office.
Prosecutors said that Dobra, while trying to get his two sisters out of the house, allegedly grabbed Sawtelle and pushed her off the front steps onto a walkway, where her head slammed into the pavement, causing serious trauma.
Dobra was arrested later that night and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, the statement said. He was initially arraigned Jan. 2 and held without bail until his second arraignment Monday on the upgraded charge of manslaughter, according to Tucker’s office.
