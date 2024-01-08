Retrial of man accused of killing Weymouth police officer Michael Chesna and 77-year-old woman to begin

In the first trial, Cannone declared a mistrial in July after jurors — selected from Worcester County — deliberated for two weeks but could not reach an unanimous verdict on the two counts of first degree murder Lopes faced.

Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly A. Cannone, citing widespread publicity surrounding the killings, has ordered jurors to be selected from Bristol County. Empanelment starts Monday in Taunton, records show.

The retrial of Emanuel A. Lopes who allegedly killed Weymouth Police Sergeant Michael Chesna and 77-year-old Vera Adams while she was sitting on her porch in 2018 is set to start Monday with jury selection.

Advertisement

During that trial, defense attorney Larry Tipton told jurors that Lopes suffered from schizoaffective disorder, a condition similar to schizophrenia, at the time of the shootings and should be found not guilty by reason of insanity.

However, Norfolk Assistant District Attorney Gregory P. Connor cited a government expert who determined Lopes was instead suffering from borderline personality disorder and antisocial disorder. Connor told jurors in his closing argument that Lopes should be held criminally responsible for his actions.

Prosecutors said that on July 15, 2018, the morning of the shootings, Lopes stole his girlfriend’s car, crashed into a Toyota Camry on a main road in Weymouth, and fled the scene of the accident into a nearby neighborhood.

After throwing a rock through the window of a home, Lopes encountered Chesna, who tried to apprehend him. But Lopes hurled another rock at Chesna’s head, knocking him unconscious, prosecutors said.

He then shot Chesna multiple times with the sergeant’s own gun before shooting at other officers and running away with the gun in hand toward a neighbor’s home, prosecutors said.

There, he shot Adams while she sat on her porch, prosecutors said.

Information from prior Globe reporting was used in this story.

Advertisement









John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.