These are your ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rhode Island schools

While you were preparing for a snowy weekend, late Friday afternoon the Rhode Island Department of Education quietly — without telling the public — released its annual star ratings for every public school in the state.

Luckily, my colleague Steph Machado was on the case, and she published a story about the ratings — from 1 star to 5 stars — along with a searchable database that you can find here.

There will be plenty more coverage and analysis this week on the ratings, but here’s a special shoutout to the 23 schools that earned 5-star ratings for the 2022-23 school year.