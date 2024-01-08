fb-pixelRhode Map: Five-star Rhode Island public schools in 2022-23 Skip to main content
These are your ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rhode Island schools

By Dan McGowan Globe Columnist,Updated January 8, 2024, 52 minutes ago
Twenty-three public schools in Rhode Island earned 5-star ratings for the 2022-23 school year.Getty Images/iStockphoto

While you were preparing for a snowy weekend, late Friday afternoon the Rhode Island Department of Education quietly — without telling the public — released its annual star ratings for every public school in the state.

Luckily, my colleague Steph Machado was on the case, and she published a story about the ratings — from 1 star to 5 stars — along with a searchable database that you can find here.

There will be plenty more coverage and analysis this week on the ratings, but here’s a special shoutout to the 23 schools that earned 5-star ratings for the 2022-23 school year.

Barrington: Barrington High School, Barrington Middle School, Hampden Meadows School, Nayatt School, Sowams Elementary School

Bristol Warren: Rockwell School

Chariho: Ashaway Elementary School

Coventry: Washington Oak School

Cumberland: Community School, North Cumberland Middle School

East Greenwich: Archie R. Cole Middle School, East Greenwich High School, Frenchtown School, George Hanaford School, Meadowbrook Farms School

Glocester: Fogarty Memorial School

Jamestown: Lawn Avenue School

Little Compton: Wilbur and McMahon Schools

North Kingstown: Fishing Cove Elementary School, Hamilton Elementary School, Stony Lane Elementary School

South Kingstown: Matunuck School, Kingston Hill Academy (charter school)

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him @danmcgowan.

