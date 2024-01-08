Rockland man killed after pickup truck crashes into tree in Bridgewater

A 34-year-old Rockland man died Sunday night after his pickup truck veered off a Bridgewater roadway and crashed into a tree, Bridgewater Police Chief Christopher D. Delmonte said in a statement Monday.
About 10:50 p.m., police and firefighters responded to a 911 call reporting a vehicle crashing into a tree near 46 Auburn St., according to the statement.
Linneaus Gitonga was found inside a 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche and declared dead at the scene, according to police.
A preliminary investigation suggests Gitonga was driving at high speed when he swerved off the roadway and struck a parked, unoccupied pickup truck and then a tree, according to Delmonte.
Auburn Street was closed between Flagg and Laurel streets until 3:15 a.m. Monday.
The crash remains under investigation by Bridgewater police detectives.
