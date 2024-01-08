Foster parents must be tried for involuntary manslaughter in death of infant in 2020 in Adams, SJC rules

Superior Court John A . Agostini threw them out in 2022, ruling there was insufficient evidence to criminally prosecute the couple. The SJC, however, said Agostino got it wrong.

In the unanimous ruling, the Supreme Judicial Court reinstated involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment of a child charges against Matthew J. Tucker and Cassandra Barlow-Tucker returned by a Berkshire County grand jury in 2020.

A Berkshire County couple who have adopted two foster children as their own must stand trial for not getting medical care for a 10-month old foster child for several weeks in 2020, a failure that caused a fatal case of “air hunger,” the state’s highest court ruled Monday.

Advertisement

Their review of the grand jury testimony and other evidence led to the conclusion that the Berkshire prosecutors did provide enough evidence to support the indictments, and ordered that the couple now be tried on the charges for their alleged roles in the death of the 10-month old child, Kristoff Zenopolous.

Get Nightmare in Mission Hill A limited-series newsletter about the untold story of the Charles and Carol Stuart case. Enter Email Sign Up

“The Commonwealth presented sufficient evidence that [Zenopolous] was gravely ill in the weeks preceding his death and that the Tuckers’ failure to take him to a medical professional put him at risk that substantial harm would result,” Justice Elspeth B Cypher wrote for the unanimous court. “We conclude only that, in the unique circumstances of these cases, when viewed in the light most favorable to the Commonwealth, the grand jury were presented with sufficient evidence to support indictments for involuntary manslaughter.”

Cypher stressed ordering the charges to be reinstated was not a signal by the SJC that the evidence would justify a jury voting to convict them of a crime that carries a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment.

“That is not to say that the evidence will be sufficient to support guilty verdicts at trial,” Cypher wrote.

Advertisement

In the ruling, the SJC outlined the evidence assembled against the couple included surveillance video of the child’s last few hours of life, recorded in the bedroom in their Adams home on Feb. 18, 2020, and a timeline showing the long duration of the child’s respiratory illness the couple chose to treat at home.

According to the SJC, Zenopolous was put in his crib by an older Tucker child at 6:23 p.m. Matthew Tucker returned to the bedroom to put the older child to bed between 6:30 p.m. and 7:17 p.m.

“From the video recording, [Zenopolous] can be heard coughing prominently, wheezing, and gasping for air,” Cypher wrote. “Matthew walked by Garrett’s crib to Bobby’s bed. Matthew then left the room without checking on [Zenopolous]. While Matthew was in the room, [Zenopolous] continued to cough, wheeze, and gasp for air.”

According to the SJC, Garrett was last seen moving on the motion activated camera around 7:34 P.M. The next morning, Cassandra-Tucker found the child motionless around 8:30 a.m., initiated CPR and summoned emergency help, but the child could not be resuscitated, the SJC said.

The Tuckers contended the Department of Children and Families failed to provide medical authorization and did not respond to the couple when they asked for documents they believed they needed to take Garrett to a new pediatrician. They also said a DCF social worker took the child to be seen by a doctor in February, but the SJC said investigators never found proof that the medical visit ever took place.

Advertisement

The couple also noted that their four other children in the home, along themselves, had fallen ill in January and February but recovered, and that they earnestly believed Zenopolous’ health had changed for the better.

But a pediatrician who saw Garrett in December reviewed the bedroom videotape and testified it would be clear to anyone caring for a child that Zenopolous needed emergency care.

“The sound of the persistent nonstop coughing was ‘air hunger’ as [Zenopolous] struggled to breathe,” the SJC wrote. Zenopolous “would have been exhibiting symptoms of ‘air hunger’ for at least five to seven days. If [the doctor] had seen a patient with the ‘air hunger’ breathing combined with [Zenopolous’] X-rays, [they] would have called 911.”

The SJC said the couple failed to meet its duty of care that obligated them to ensure the infant, who was placed with the couple on Dec. 5, 2019, was properly treated for illnesses.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.