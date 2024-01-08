Taylor Swift’s police escort from R.I. airport to Gillette cost $1,600

PROVIDENCE — She said, “Let’s get out of this plane

Traffic lasts forever

But troopers gonna escort me down…

Those are the lyrics Taylor Swift would write if, in our “Wildest Dreams”, she was going to write a song about the time she got a police escort from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport on her way to Gillette Stadium to see her boyfriend play a football game.

Swift, who also owns a home in Westerly and was recently named TIME’s person of the year, was passing through Rhode Island on her trip to the New England Patriots vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on Dec. 17. She landed at the Warwick airport in a private jet and, in photographs captured by WPRI’s Ryan Welch, got into a private vehicle.

But the private vehicle didn’t travel alone. Instead, the motorcade got a Rhode Island State Police escort up to the Massachusetts line. That prompted some to wonder: Who’s paying for that?

It turns out, the Kraft Group will, according to the Rhode Island State Police. The agency said last week it was going to bill the Kraft Group $1,600.

Here’s the background, courtesy of State Police Major John Allen:

The Rhode Island State Police has an agreement with the Kraft Group, the company atop the Patriots empire, to provide escorts to Gillette. That often comes up when an NFL team is flying into T.F. Green, whose location is convenient to Foxboro at about 34 miles away. The standard flat rate under the agreement is $400 per trooper assigned to each escort, Allen said.

When Swift was coming to town, the Rhode Island State Police got a request from their Massachusetts counterparts, through the Kraft Group, to escort Swift from the airport to the Rhode Island-Massachusetts line, Allen said. At the state line, Massachusetts troopers picked up the motorcade as it made its way to Gillette. Rhode Island troopers also escorted Swift’s vehicle back from the Rhode Island-Massachusetts line on her return trip.

“There’s a public safety component to it,” Allen said last week. “We’re fortunate we have an agreement with the Krafts, so they’ll be billed accordingly for the escort.”

The Chiefs beat the Patriots, 27-17. Swift’s performances at Gillette have been significantly more notable than boyfriend Travis Kelce’s five catches for 28 yards.

State police VIP escorts are not unusual for the agency, and they’re all about public safety, Allen said. Swift is, indeed, one of the most famous people on the planet right now. The Rhode Island State Police use the same arrangement with the Kraft Group for big summer concerts at Gillette, Allen said.

The state police don’t always get reimbursed for VIP escort costs, like when government officials are in town, Allen said.

The Massachusetts State Police said troopers who were part of the paid detail for the Patriots game escorted Swift from the Rhode Island line to Gillette. They were paid by the team as part of the game day detail, which also includes escorts for opposing teams, league officials, and national broadcasters, Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio said in an email. A cost breakdown on the Massachusetts side for Swift’s escort wasn’t available because it was part of the larger game day operation. Troopers in Massachusetts are paid a detail rate of $56.25 an hour, Procopio said.

As for Rhode Island, at two troopers per trip, and the flat rate of $400 a pop, the Rhode Island State Police was planning to bill the Kraft Group $1,600 for Swift’s brief visit to the Ocean State, Allen said last week.

We’ll remember it all too well.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him @bamaral44.