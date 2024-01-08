Tell us: Have you or someone you know been sick with a respiratory illness in recent weeks?

Winter is officially here and as we return to work after the holidays it seems as if many people are starting out the new year feeling under the weather.
The Globe is looking to hear from people who have been sick with a respiratory illness in recent weeks.
We want to know: Did your illness cause any disruptions to your life or upcoming plans? Have you started masking or taking any other precautions? Why or why not?
Fill out the form below to tell us about your experience. Your feedback may be featured in a follow-up article.
Jenna Reyes can be reached at jenna.reyes@globe.com. Follow her @jennaelaney and Instagram @jennaelaney.