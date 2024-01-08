These N.H. towns got 12 or more inches of snow

Here are New Hampshire communities that got 12 or more inches of snowfall , according to reports compiled by the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine:

By the time snow stopped falling late Sunday in the first major winter storm of the season, some towns in New Hampshire had received more than a foot of accumulation while others got just a few inches.

For a more detailed look at snowfall totals, check out this map with sortable data for communities across New Hampshire and the region.

Keep in mind that depths can vary widely within a given community, and some areas may not be listed in NWS data.

Hazardous weather isn’t expected Monday in New Hampshire, but another storm system is expected to arrive Tuesday night, bringing the possibility of damaging winds and more precipitation, according to the weather service, which advised the public to be alert for possible flood warnings.

“Now is the time to prepare by clearing snow from drains,” the weather service said. “Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.”

