Three adult family members found dead in Nahant home with elevated carbon monoxide levels, officials say

Three family members were found dead Monday evening at a home in Nahant that contained elevated levels of carbon monoxide, officials said.
The three adults were found in their Cottage Street home Monday evening after Nahant police and firefighters were sent there for a well-being check, the two departments said in a statement Monday night.
The scene at the single-family residence remained “very active” as of around 10:45 p.m., officials said.
Foul play is not suspected, officials said. Nahant Police Chief Timothy Furlong “reports that there is no danger to the community,” the statement said.
State Police detectives also responded to the scene, officials said.
Officials asked residents and drivers to avoid the area “to allow emergency personnel access to the scene,” according to the statement.
The investigation is ongoing, officials said.
