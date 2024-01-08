Authorities have exhumed man’s unidentified body that was found in Westford in 1973

Remember the story about the body that was found in a cellar hole in Westford in 1973?

He was a young Black man in his 20s. His body was badly burned, and he had no shoes on. He was never identified, and no one has ever been charged with his death.

For years, his body laid in an anonymous grave in Fairview Cemetery in Westford, marked only by a small stone with a number 9 carved into it.

But since the Globe began making inquiries into the unsolved case, authorities have exhumed the man’s body from the cemetery, raising hope that he can finally be identified.

Through a spokesperson, the Middlesex district attorney’s office declined to comment “to protect the integrity of the open investigation.”

A photo of the grave marker last spring. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

When the Globe began looking into the case, the body was not listed in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, a national database of missing and unidentified person cases known as NamUs.

The Westford case has since been added to the database. The listing includes more details about the man, describing him as 5 feet 10 inches tall, and about 170 pounds. He “was badly burned below the neck,” the listing states.

Exhuming the man’s remains gives investigators the opportunity to examine any forensic evidence that may still exist and perhaps even conduct DNA testing that could provide clues to his identity.

The mystery dates back to Jan. 23, 1973, when the victim’s remains were first discovered by a man interested in buying real estate on Howard Road.

The man was visiting a property there when he noticed the man’s body inside a cellar hole in the foundation of what was once a barn or farmhouse. The man was dressed in blue denim pants and what the Lowell Sun described as “an afro-type sleeveless printed shirt,” known as a dashiki.

Westford Police Chief Joseph Connell told the Sun it appeared to be a homicide “because the body was burnt and the man’s shoes were missing.”

Police speculated that he had been killed somewhere else and dumped there. The body had apparently been there for at least four days. Who was he? Who killed him? Those questions were never answered, and he was eventually buried in Fairview Cemetery.

Back in 1973, Westford’s population was just over 10,000. The old farmland where the body was found was a remote, secluded area that was frequented by hunters and snowmobilers. At night, it was a popular hangout where teenagers would gather around bonfires.

Soon after the body was found, Sergeant John F. Sullivan Jr. told the Lowell Sun that evidence suggested that the victim’s body had been dumped there and set on fire. The motive for the crime remained unclear and police were “working on a theory that it might have been some sort of revenge involved,” Sullivan said. “It’s a puzzling case.”

In 1994, the Globe wrote about several unsolved homicides, including this case. Lieutenant Edward Cossette said then that police had tried to match the victim’s dental work with records from various agencies, including the military, to no avail.

“We were never able to identify him,” Cossette said at the time.

After that, the case received little attention until it was featured as part of the Globe’s Cold Case Files series.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.