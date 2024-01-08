Door plug that blew out of Boeing plane is found in Portland backyard

Alaska Airlines recorded that the plane’s auto-pressurization fail light — which is designed to signal failures in controlling cabin pressure — had illuminated on three flights in the weeks before Friday’s incident. Those reports, on Dec. 7, Jan. 3 and Jan. 4, prompted tests and a reset from maintenance, Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, said in a news conference Sunday evening.

The door plug that blew out of an Alaska Airlines flight over Portland, Oregon, on Friday has been found in a schoolteacher’s backyard, amid investigations into the explosive depressurization accident that triggered an emergency landing and resulted in extensive damage to the inside of the Boeing 737-9 Max airplane.

She added that the airline restricted the plane from flying to Hawaii in case it would need swift landing, and that a later request from Alaska Airlines for a deeper look had gone unfulfilled before the incident Friday.

"It's certainly a concern, and it's one that we want to dig into," Homendy said. She added that it is unclear whether the light is linked to the accident and said that it's possible the light could have malfunctioned independently of the plane's auto-pressurization system.

Flight 1282 was on its way to Ontario, Calif., from Portland before it was forced to return to the airport after the door plug — an exit that is paneled off, usually because it is deemed optional in safety regulations — separated from the plane midair, shortly after takeoff.

The blowout caused a loud banging sound and frigid, whipping winds to pour into the aircraft.

The cockpit door immediately flew open, banging into a lavatory door and jolting the first officer forward, causing her to temporarily lose her headset, Homendy said, citing interviews with flight attendants. The captain and the first officer were able to put on oxygen masks and turn on a speaker, but "communication was a serious issue," she said.

Flight attendants described trouble getting information from the flight deck, and passengers in the cabin struggled to hear announcements. "It was very violent," Homendy said.

Investigators who examined the grounded plane after the accident found that the headrests of two seats directly adjacent to the door plug were missing, as well as the back of one seat.

One flight attendant suffered minor injuries, according to the union that represents Alaska crews, The Washington Post reported. Several passengers required medical attention for injuries, the airline said. The flight was carrying 171 passengers and six crew members.

Pieces of trim, paneling and insulation were ripped from the interior of the plane, Homendy said, and damage was visible in at least 12 rows, including the interior side of some windows. However, these parts are "not critical to the structure of the aircraft," she said, adding that the tubing of several oxygen masks had been "sheared off."

"My impression when I saw that was it must have been a terrifying event to experience," she said.

NTSB investigators were unable to uncover communications from the cockpit voice recorder, which overwrites itself every two hours and was not recovered before the recording had been automatically erased. Homendy called on the Federal Aviation Administration to implement a rule that would require the automatic overwrite time to be increased to 25 hours, a standard she said the NTSB has called for and is "consistent with Europe and many other countries."

"That information is key not just for our investigation, but for improving aviation safety," she said.

The accident has fueled new scrutiny of Boeing after it closed out a turbulent year. Videos recorded by passengers, which show dropped oxygen masks and the blown-out door plug, with lit-up buildings down below, rapidly racked up views on social media. Before the accident, the company was already aware of manufacturing problems with the 737-9 Max and had struck a deal in October with a key supplier to address issues with the model's fuselage, the main body of the aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered the grounding of all Boeing 737-9 Max planes with the same part for inspection, affecting 171 planes owned by airlines such as Alaska, United and Air Canada. The NTSB is continuing its investigation of the accident, which it characterized on Saturday as broad and with no definitive timeline. "Nothing is excluded," Homendy had said.

Boeing chief executive David Calhoun canceled a leadership summit for company vice presidents this week and sent an email to employees Sunday announcing a companywide safety meeting, which is slated for Jan. 9.

"When serious accidents like this occur, it is critical for us to work transparently with our customers and regulators to understand and address the causes of the event, and to ensure they don't happen again," he wrote. "This is and must be the focus of our team right now."

The NTSB is expected to continue its investigation into the causes of the accident. Members of the community had launched drones to help search for the plug, and two cellphones were turned in after they were discovered in a yard and on the side of a road. Homendy asked people living or working near the site of the emergency landing to check their rooftops for any fallen parts, and to search their security camera recordings around the time of 5:11 p.m. for any potential evidence that would help investigators.

“We’ve only been on scene for 24 hours — one day. We have a lot of work to do,” she said. “. . . This could be, you know, weeks that we’re here.”