Coronavirus levels in Boston-area waste water have surged to second-highest point since pandemic began

Levels of coronavirus in Boston-area waste water have surged in recent weeks, reaching their highest level since the ferocious Omicron surge in the winter of 2021-2022, data from the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority show.

On New Year’s Day, the seven-day average of coronavirus RNA copies per milliliter of waste water reached 2,743 copies/mL in samples taken from the northern system — which includes parts of Boston and communities north of the city — and 2,583 copies/mL in samples from the southern system, which includes southern portions of the city and communities to the south.

Those levels are about 10 times higher than early November, and higher than any point since January 2022. Still, it’s important to note that in terms of waste water levels, the current surge is a small fraction of the Omicron surge two years ago. At that time, levels soared past 11,000 copies/mL in samples before quickly dropping back down.