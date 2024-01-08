Far right balks as Congress begins push to enact spending deal

The agreement essentially hews to the bargain that Congress passed last year to suspend the debt ceiling, which the hard right opposed at the time and had hoped to scale back. It also includes $69 billion in spending that was added as a side deal, money that conservatives sought to block altogether.

Ultraconservative House Republicans have panned the $1.66 trillion agreement Johnson made with Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York, saying it is unacceptable.

WASHINGTON — Congress on Monday began an uphill push to pass a new bipartisan spending agreement into law in time to avoid a partial government shutdown next week, with House Speaker Mike Johnson encountering stiff resistance from his far-right flank to the deal he struck with Democrats.

“This is a total failure,” the far-right House Freedom Caucus, a group of Republicans who have proved a thorn in the side of a series of GOP speakers, wrote on social media.

“I am a NO to the Johnson Schumer budget deal,” Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, wrote on social media. “This $1.6 Trillion dollar budget agreement does nothing to secure the border, stop the invasion, or stop the weaponized government targeting Biden’s political enemies and innocent Americans.”

The backlash from the extreme right underscored anew that Johnson will most likely have to rely on substantial Democratic support to pass the spending bills underlying the agreement. It also raised questions about the viability of his plan to try to attract Republican backing to spending measures by inserting conservative policy dictates aimed at restricting abortion rights and what Republicans see as “woke” administration policies.

Democrats say they will fight the addition of such policy riders. If a large bloc of Republicans opposes the spending bills, the speaker will either need to drop the policy provisions to secure Democratic backing or face a shutdown.

“Democrats will not accept any Republican poison pill policy changes,” Representative Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut, the senior Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, declared in a statement.

The result is that Johnson finds himself in a predicament similar to the one that led to the ouster of Kevin McCarthy last fall — overseeing a minuscule majority while facing a potential government shutdown and having to cut a deal with Democrats in the Senate and the White House that is certain to draw opposition and an outcry from the far right.

It is not clear whether disgruntled right-wing Republicans will try to depose Johnson as they did his predecessor. But they have already signaled that the latitude some of them afforded him during his first weeks in the job is vanishing, and their patience is wearing thin with his capitulations to Democrats.

Some Republicans suggested that Johnson was merely bowing to the reality of divided government.

“Are we learning that negotiating with the Democrats in the White House and Senate with a slim majority is hard and you can’t get everything you want, no matter who is in the speaker’s office?” Representative Mike Collins, another Georgia Republican, wrote on social media.

Democrats in the House and the Senate have so far expressed support for the deal, which also has backing from many Republicans in the Senate, where both parties had pushed for even more spending.

“I’m encouraged that the speaker and Democratic leaders have identified a path toward completing” this year’s spending package, said Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. “America faces serious national security challenges, and Congress must act quickly to deliver the full-year resources this moment requires.”

The agreement, announced Sunday, would provide a slight increase in Pentagon spending to $886.3 billion and hold other federal spending essentially flat at $772.7 billion. After the deal was struck, the Appropriations Committees in the House and the Senate went to work crunching numbers and applying those spending levels to the 12 measures that fund the government.

Four of the bills expire Jan. 19 and the remaining eight, including legislation funding the Pentagon, would lapse Feb. 2.

Separately, Senate negotiators were trying to land a bipartisan border security proposal this week that could unlock Senate Republican support for Ukraine aid. The negotiators met Monday morning as they raced to finish work on legislative text. They were hoping this week to present the details of a bipartisan bill aimed at reducing the number of migrants who travel to the southern border to apply for asylum protections. The small group of senators has been working for months on the legislation, but disagreements remained.

“We’re certainly narrowing down the issues,” Senator Chris Murphy, who has been leading the Democratic side of the negotiation, told reporters. “We’re hopeful we’ll have something to present to our colleagues soon.”

President Biden’s administration has also been directly involved in the talks as the president tries to both secure support for a top foreign policy priority — funding Ukraine’s defense against Russia — and demonstrate action on a potential political weakness — his handling of the historic number of migrants seeking asylum at the border with Mexico.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.





