Explosion at Texas hotel injures 11 and scatters debris across downtown Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — An explosion at a Texas hotel in Fort Worth on Monday littered downtown streets with large section of building and debris and injured 11, including one person who is in critical condition, authorities said.

Investigators believe the blast was caused by natural gas, said Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives spokesperson Sara Abel, who was briefed by local police. Two people were in serious condition and the rest had minor injuries, authorities said at a news conference.

The Sandman Signature hotel is in a busy area of downtown about one block from the Fort Worth Convention Center. Footage from news helicopters showed firefighters picking their way through the piles of drywall, shattered glass and mangled metal that coated the street outside the hotel. Authorities urged people to avoid the area.