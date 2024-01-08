Shooter kills 2 people at Minnesota motel and is later found dead, police say

CLOQUET, Minn. (AP) — A shooter killed two people at a small-town Minnesota motel late Monday and the suspect was later found dead, authorities said.

Police issued an alert at about 7 p.m. about an active shooter at a Super 8 motel in Cloquet and warned people in the surrounding area of Big Lake Road and Highway 33 to shelter in place.

The order was lifted about 90 minutes later after police reported finding the suspected shooter dead and announced there wasn’t any active threat.