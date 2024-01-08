He’s 65, and he is never ever ever going to tune out Taylor Swift

Re “It could have been worse,” your Jan. 1 editorial listing 10 things that went right this year: I am a lifelong Beatles fan, and for the last 15 years or so, a Taylor Swift fan as well (I’m 65, and eight people gave me TS bling for Christmas). Her melodies and hooks are timeless. The first time I heard her (either “Love Story” or “Our Song”), I took notice, and her work since then, transitioning from country to pop, has not disappointed. She is the contemporary embodiment of Lennon and McCartney and has done it for much longer than the Beatles were a group. “Hate on the pop-music phrasing and failed-love lyrics all you want”? That’s what I love about her music. It brings such joy. Nobody does it better.

Mark Garvey