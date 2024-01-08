What football fans don’t get about the game they love

I myself love football but wouldn’t consider myself a fan in the typical sense of the word. I was a linebacker and defensive lineman on NFL practice squads for four years, clawing to keep my name above a locker, but I never stuck the landing due to injuries. When I watch football now I can’t help noticing a disconnect I have even with knowledgeable fans.

I don’t think the average football fan totally understands football. I am not talking about your girlfriend who watches the game with you because she thinks Jalen Hurts is cute. I’m talking about your buddy who keeps up with the season, is in a fantasy league, and swears he doesn’t have a gambling addiction even though his 12-leg parlay never hits. A regular fan who loves and watches football every week.

The author, wearing number 57, practiced against offensive tackle Branden Bowen at the Arizona Cardinals training camp in August 2021. Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

There is a lot of noise between the average fan and the game, making it hard for them to grasp why certain decisions are made on and off the field.

For instance, most fans don’t understand that a play could be good or bad beyond the immediate outcome. I hear people groan about a run that gains only 2 yards without understanding that the team is really setting up a play action pass — a pass play that looks like a run at first — from the same formation later on in the game. Or they get mad when their team’s quarterback throws an interception, even though he read the defense perfectly and put the ball in the best possible spot — only to find that a defensive back just happened to make a good play as well.

The same can be said about evaluating players. There are no statistics for simply having a big impact on the game. A defensive tackle could end the game with zero tackles or sacks, but his performance might still be graded an A by his coaches, who know that he was taking on double teams so the linebackers could scrape over the top free or that he was getting penetration on his pass rush, flushing the quarterback out to the defender’s outside help and allowing them to make plays.

On the flip side, a bad performance can be a bigger story about an organization instead of one about just that player. A big story this season is that the No. 1 draft pick, quarterback Bryce Young of the Carolina Panthers, is considered a bust and that the Panthers wish they had chosen the second quarterback taken in the draft, C.J. Stroud. But when you turn on the game, it’s evident that the Panthers have much bigger things to worry about than their QB. Fantasy sports and media coverage focus intensely on the performance of the quarterback, but football is still and always will be a team sport. It doesn’t matter if you have Tom Brady sitting back in the pocket if you don’t have offensive linemen to give him time or some receivers who can stretch the defense. It doesn’t help Young either to get home and hear people talking about how badly he’s playing. It’s unfair to think one player can turn a whole franchise around. The San Francisco 49ers have one of the best teams this year, but I doubt their quarterback, Brock Purdy, would be nearly as successful if he were on the Panthers.

Another thing most fans don’t understand is why certain players are or aren’t on the field. It’s easy to think that sports are a meritocracy, with the best players on the team being the ones who are starting, but that isn’t the whole truth.

Most of the time the people who are on the field are the players who are getting paid the most money. Yes, most of the time, those guys are the best players on the team, but there are plenty of times you see guys practically stealing from an organization. If a team has made a big investment in a player, like drafting them in an early round or signing them to a prominent free agent contract, they will play, almost no matter what their performance is. I’ve seen teams cut players who should be starting — players who were outperforming bigger-name players — because otherwise the teams would be admitting they paid the wrong guy a lot of money. The players see it all, and it can divide a locker room quickly. There can be a palpable feeling of opposition between the coaching staff and the players — which explains why teams such as the Las Vegas Raiders loosen up and play better after their head coach is fired.

The author hit a tackling dummy at the Cardinals training camp in 2021. Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

In good organizations, the players are mostly insulated from the noise, being in the grind and routine of the season. In college, I would go into a game and forget that it was being broadcast on live TV. It would just feel like a part of the routine. You’ve practiced against the sets and formations the other team is now running. You aren’t thinking about what someone wrote about you; you’re trying to remember if you have to hit A gap or B gap on this blitz your coaches just called. As a viewer, you don’t see that mental aspect of the game, only the overall outcome of a play.

When I speak to former teammates and other players, they often say something similar about how little fans understand about the game. But this isn’t something exclusive to football. Just because you don’t know the inner workings of how something is produced doesn’t mean that you can’t be a fan. Not knowing what a Dutch angle is doesn’t exclude you from liking Tarantino films. Same can be said for football.

So as the NFL playoffs begin this week, tune in with a humble view, knowing that we don’t get the whole picture — but that shouldn’t stop us from enjoying the game we all love.

Jamell Garcia-Williams played college football at the University of Alabama-Birmingham and then spent time on the practice squads of the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals. He lives in Las Vegas.