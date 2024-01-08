One Michigan town heats its roads and sidewalks to clear snow and ice. Could others?

Even before this weekend’s winter storm dumped as much as a foot of snow in some areas that needed to be plowed, cities across Massachusetts were pleading for patience.

”What used to take a few hours to do may take another hour or two to get things done,” Worcester’s city manager said.

”We’re going to struggle, but we can manage it,” an official in Framingham said.

The challenge: Snow plow drivers are in short supply, meaning a lot of communities have fewer workers than they’d prefer, despite offering hefty raises and bonuses.

As the Globe’s Deanna Pan and Niki Griswold reported recently, the shortage is driven by several factors, including rising fuel and insurance costs for contractors who plow with their personal vehicles. Milder winters due to climate change make it less attractive for contractors to invest in snowplows. There’s also a general labor shortage and competition for drivers from businesses like Amazon.

And, don’t forget, “plowing’s a really hard job, the hours are long, it’s dark, it’s dangerous,” as the mayor of Attleboro, Cathleen DeSimone, told WBZ.

Given that plowing and de-icing roads is also environmentally hazardous, it all begs the question — is there a better way to keep roads clear in the winter?

There are, in fact, self-plowing roads — basically, a wire mesh in the pavement that heats up and melts snow. They’re extremely expensive: One 120-meter stretch of heated roadway in central France added 250,000 euros, or about $274,000, to the cost. The town of Holland, Mich., spends between $20,000 and $80,000 every year to operate the 190 miles of tubing used to heat its sidewalks and roads, a unique network it told MLive is the “largest publicly-owned snowmelt system in the country.”

But Michigan is also one of the snowiest parts of America. And the same changing climate that makes it harder to justify investing in snowplows makes it harder to justify the cost of snowmelt systems that might be rarely used in the future.

On the other hand, Holland’s melting system has certainly paid off, and it’s regularly featured in international news (including in Runner’s World, which called it “a winter running paradise”). I’d wager that as towns across Massachusetts dig out from this weekend’s storm, more than a few wish they had one too.

