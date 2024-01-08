After poke in the eye Saturday, Kristaps Porzingis is good to go in rematch vs. Pacers

The incident occurred with 7:06 left in the opening quarter, when Porzingis blocked Nesmith’s shot in the paint and gathered the loose ball before Nesmith swiped at it, catching Porzingis in the eye. Porzingis went to the floor and appeared to be in quite a bit of pain.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Celtics will be shorthanded in their rematch against the Pacers Monday night, with Jayson Tatum sitting out to rest his left ankle and Sam Hauser sidelined with a shoulder impingement. But the team will welcome back Kristaps Porzingis, who missed most of Saturday’s win after being poked in the eye by former Celtics wing Aaron Nesmith.

He briefly returned to the game a few minutes later before heading to the locker room for the rest of the half. He completed an on-court workout at halftime, when it was decided that his night was over.

“I was still pretty dizzy and my vision wasn’t perfect,” he said. “The vision part was OK, but me not feeling well was what affected me. Even when I came back right away, I felt like I just got off a boat in Mykonos. I was not feeling good at all. But I’m feeling good today.”

Porzingis, who is averaging 19.8 points and 7.1 rebounds, said that his cornea was not scratched. He dealt with some swelling Sunday but felt fine by Monday, and did not intend to wear protective eyewear for the game.

And he was pleased to see the Celtics roll to the 118-101 win Saturday without him.

“I think it shows that whoever’s out that we’re ready to step up,” he said. “And some nights it’s somebody else, but we’re just able to kind of hold it down for that game. That just shows we have the depth and the guys who can step in and take those minutes and be effective out there. So I really like the character and the personality of this team.”

