Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar has always been a step ahead on the ice, dating back to his UMass days

“He’s always thinking one step ahead. So, he’s going to close you out in the defensive zone [and] he’s already thinking how he can turn that to offense,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said prior to Monday night’s game against the Bruins at Ball Arena. “I mean, he’s just such a well-rounded player, one of the best in the world, and he has an impact in every aspect of our game. Both special teams, five-on-five, and I guess you can tell that by the minutes that he plays for us [more than 24 per game] and the success he’s having.”

More importantly for the Avalanche defenseman, he almost always knows his opponents’ next move, too.

Advertisement

The NHL’s preeminent blue liner, Makar is having another outstanding season, with nine goals and 47 points — good for second among defensemen — before facing the Bruins.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Makar’s rise from junior sensation to NHL superstardom has been meteoric and included a two-year stint in Amherst, where he helped transform UMass into a perennial powerhouse.

In 2019, Makar led the Minutemen to a Frozen Four appearance, collected a Hobey Baker Award as the nation’s top college player, then made his NHL debut, jumping into the Avalanche’s playoff run, scoring one goal and 6 points in 10 games.

It was not your typical spring break.

“I don’t know if there was a point where I honestly felt like I did take a breath,” said Makar. “I think it was just obviously going straight from college and then right into the playoffs and maybe it was that summer a little bit, but it all just blurred out at that time, and we were just trying to stay in the moment, basically.”

Cale Makar helped transform UMass hockey, leading the Minutemen to the 2019 Frozen Four. Matthew Healey for The Boston Gl

Makar credits his time in Greg Carvel’s program with some of the seasoning needed to get ready for the rigors of the NHL.

Advertisement

“I think both junior and then going to college, I think that helped me quite a bit,” said Makar. “I think my extra year at college was crucial in terms of just development and learning a couple extra things that I felt like I needed to make sure were better in my game to move to the next level, and I felt like I did that there.”

Bednar counts him among the most responsible 200-foot players in the league.

“It starts with his skating, No. 1, and really that drives his offense. I mean, he’s an intelligent player, he’s a handsy player,” said Bednar. “He likes to get up and get involved in the offensive side of it, but still pays a great deal of attention to his defending with physicality.”

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery was at a loss when asked to compare Makar to anyone he’s seen, past or present.

“He’s a special player and he’s his own brand,” Montgomery said.

Since leaving the friendly confines of the Mullins Center, Makar has collected a Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie; a Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenseman; a Conn Smyth Trophy as the MVP of the NHL playoffs; and a Stanley Cup.

Next month he’ll be headed to his third NHL All-Star game.

Makar stays connected to the UMass program through his brother, Taylor, a junior forward.

Advertisement

“They’ve got some good players, so it’s fun to watch,” he said. “I watch their games whenever I can, so definitely keep tabs on them. It’s fun. I mean the amount that [Taylor’s] grown over the past few years is pretty cool.”

Orr’s banner raised 45 years ago

“I love you all . . . so much.”

Vintage Bruins fans will recall those words, spoken by Bobby Orr to the crowd at old Boston Garden at his retirement ceremony and banner on Jan. 9, 1979.

Still the greatest Bruin of them all, Orr played 10 seasons in Boston, winning a pair of Stanley Cups. Of the top 10 scoring seasons by a defenseman all time, Orr holds five of them.

Beecher back, Lauko out

Johnny Beecher returned to the lineup against the Avalanche in place of Jakub Lauko. Montgomery said faceoffs have been “a bit of an issue” lately and cited Beecher’s skill in that area . . . Avalanche leading scorer Nathan MacKinnon (22 goals, 65 points) said it was a little “different” playing a Bruins club without Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci. “Those are pillars of their organization for a long time, especially Bergeron,” he said. “He’s a legend and I’m not mad about not playing him tonight for sure. He was always tough and obviously I wish him the best in retirement.” . . . Colorado Springs native Brandon Carlo had family in the house. “Each year it’s always a surprise to see how many people come,” he said. “It’s great to be supported like that, and I feel very thankful for that.” For the record, his all-time favorite Avalanche player is Rob Blake . . . Bednar is the only coach to win championships in the NHL (Avalanche), AHL (Lake Erie Monsters), and ECHL (South Carolina Stingrays) . . . Rafter check: The Avalanche have retired a half-dozen sweaters (including a pair of players better known for their time with other organizations): Joe Sakic (19); Peter Forsberg (21); Milan Hejduk (23); Patrick Roy (33); Adam Foote (52); and Ray Bourque (77).

Advertisement

What will determine Bill Belichick's future? Share WATCH: He's still head coach of the Patriots — for now. Deputy sports editor Scott Thurston breaks down what we know.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.