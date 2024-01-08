Bill Belichick is practically begging to keep his job with the Patriots

Bill Belichick held his year-end media availability Monday morning, and was peppered with questions about his future. His answers ranged from mundane to predictable. No, he hasn’t had his final meeting with Robert and Jonathan Kraft yet. Yes, it’s too early to discuss anything about the future. No, he’s not sure how long it will take to sort out.

A 4-13 football season hits hard in Foxborough. It makes the owners think about a change in leadership. It makes the players clean out their lockers and prepare to move on.

But one answer was telling. Belichick was asked if he has given any serious thought to giving up some of his power in the front office and focusing just on coaching the team.

“Yeah, look, I’m for whatever, collectively, we decide as an organization is the best thing to help our football team,” he said. “If somebody’s got to have the final say, I rely on a lot of other people to help. And, however that process is, I’m only part of it.”

That is definitely not a “no.” That is a “maybe” — and it tells us how desperate Belichick is to keep his job.

Belichick has always had final say on roster matters, for 24 years in New England and five years in Cleveland. He is the shining example of the coach-centric organizational model, winning six Super Bowls and 17 division titles as the czar of all things football in Foxborough.

Belichick delegates plenty of responsibility to front office personnel and assistant coaches, but ultimately, everything flows through him. His contract calls for him to have control of the 53-man roster, according to a league source, which means that the Krafts can’t just hire a general manager above Belichick without his permission.

Now, though, it seems Belichick is realizing that giving up total control may be the only way to keep his job. Even Belichick must know it’s hard to argue in favor of his recent draft record, or his ability to build an offense post-Tom Brady. The Patriots tied for last in the NFL in scoring this year, don’t have a viable long-term quarterback, and have gone four straight years without a 1,000-yard receiver.

Still, it was shocking to hear Belichick, who will be 72 in April, acknowledge that he could be open to a different arrangement. It reveals a man who really doesn’t want to leave, which is understandable.

Belichick is a football lifer who isn’t ready to fade into retirement. He’s just 14 wins away from Don Shula’s record of 347. He wants to turn around the Patriots and the damage done to his legacy from the last four seasons. And he isn’t thinking just of himself. He also has two sons on his coaching staff, with wives and children at home, who I’m told have impressed upon their father that they don’t want to move to a new city.

Although Belichick says he’s willing to give up power if it’s the best thing for the Patriots, the Krafts must decide whether that’s feasible, or if Belichick is just saying what needs to be said to keep his job.

It seems crazy to think that a different arrangement could work. Belichick has never had to answer to a football boss. He has spent 24 years making unconventional roster moves with no accountability except to the Krafts. He’s never had players handed to him that he had no control in picking. He’s never had someone above him ordering, “We want to see this young player get more snaps than he’s getting,” or “Make sure you play Malcolm Butler in the Super Bowl.”

Except there is a scenario that might not be so crazy. A couple of names have emerged that could save Belichick after all.

The first step would be to hire a new front office executive. It would have to be someone both the Krafts and Belichick respect and have a relationship with.

That person very well could be Scott Pioli, the former vice president of player personnel for the Patriots and three-time NFL Executive of the Year. Pioli, 58, has been out of the NFL since leaving the Falcons front office in May 2019 but has remained around the game with consulting projects and work with the league office.

He goes back with Belichick to the 1992 Browns, and they still have a good relationship. Pioli is also well-regarded by the Krafts, and has been communicating with them in recent weeks, league sources say. Pioli, who also served as Chiefs general manager and Falcons assistant GM, would be open to returning to the Patriots with or without Belichick, I’m told.

Other options could be former Titans GM Jon Robinson or former Raiders GM Dave Ziegler, both former Patriots. But Pioli could be a big part of the solution.

The other part would have to be Josh McDaniels. Bringing back Bill O’Brien this year was the Krafts’ idea — Robert Kraft essentially said as much at last year’s NFL owners meetings — but that move was an utter failure, both for the offense and Mac Jones’s development.

Now, though, McDaniels is available again after being fired by the Raiders in November. And he’s really available; McDaniels was spotted by an Associated Press reporter entering Gillette Stadium Sunday before the loss to the Jets. I’m told this was not McDaniels’s first communication with Belichick in the last few weeks.

No matter who is the Patriots coach next year, it seems McDaniels needs to be running the offense. Despite his poor record as a head coach, McDaniels has gotten solid production out of quarterbacks with a variety of age, skill, and experience, from Tom Brady to Mac Jones, Cam Newton, Jimmy Garoppolo, Brian Hoyer, Jarrett Stidham, Matt Cassel, Kyle Orton, and Derek Carr.

With the Patriots holding an opportunity to draft a new franchise quarterback with the No. 3 pick, McDaniels is the guy they need in charge of his development.

So this very well could be the plan Belichick lays out to the Krafts — bring in Pioli to run the front office and McDaniels to run the offense. It gives the Krafts a fascinating decision: With this setup, is bringing in a new head coach — say, Mike Vrabel, Brian Flores, or Jerod Mayo — truly an upgrade over Belichick?

The fact that Belichick would even consider ceding power shows how desperate he is to remain. A 4-13 season will do that, even to a legendary coach.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.