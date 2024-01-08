Boston College sophomore Cutter Gauthier has his rights dealt from the Flyers to the Ducks

But shortly after his season was over, Gauthier announced that he would return to BC .

The Flyers selected Gauthier with the fifth pick of the 2022 draft, and it was believed he would sign with the organization after his freshman year at BC.

The Flyers have traded the rights to Boston College sophomore Cutter Gauthier to the Ducks in exchange for defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a second-round pick in 2025.

Speculation ramped up again about a possible departure to the NHL when he scored seven goals with two assists in 10 games for Team USA in the World Championships in Latvia and Finland last May, but Flyers general manager Daniel Briere said Monday night that Gauthier told the organization that he did not want to play in Philadelphia after he returned home.

Prior to BC’s opener in October, Gauthier talked to the Globe about his decision to hold off on the NHL and to play another year with the Eagles.

“It was definitely in the back of my mind, but I’m a man of my word, and when I said I would come back, I meant it,” he said. “There was no wavering in me.”

Gauthier just returned from winning gold at the World Junior Hockey Championship in Sweden last weekend after leading Team USA with 12 points on two goals and 10 assists.

“We tried to give him space,” said Briere. “We tried to get in touch with him many times. They would not communicate, as far as the Gauthier side, so at some point we had to make a decision. we thought with what happened just a few days ago, this was our time to probably get the highest value.”

Gauthier led BC with 37 points on 16 goals and 21 assists in 32 games as a freshman en route to being a unanimous selection to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team. In 17 games this season, he has a team-high 13 goals and is second in points with 23.

