Bruins at Avalanche: Boston opens four-game road trip vs. Western Conference opponents

The Avalanche need a refocus defensively after allowing eight goals in a loss to the Panthers on Saturday. Colorado is tied for second in the Western Conference standings.

The Bruins are coming off a convincing 7-3 win over the Lightning as Boston’s offense stayed hot with its sixth consecutive game scoring four or more goals.

After splitting a brief two-game homestand at TD Garden, the Bruins hit the road again Monday for a four-game swing out west that opens in Denver.

The puck is set to drop at 9 p.m. in Denver. Here’s your preview.

When: Monday, 9 p.m.

Where: Ball Arena, Denver

TV, radio: NESN, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Colorado -130. O/U: 6.0.

BRUINS

Season record: 24-8-6. vs. spread: 21-17. Over/under: 19-19

Last 10 games: 5-3-2. vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 6-4

AVALANCHE

Season record: 25-12-3. vs. spread: 19-21. Over/under: 22-17, 1 push

Last 10 games: 7-2-1. vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 6-4

TEAM STATISTICS

Goals scored: Boston 128, Colorado 147

Goals allowed: Boston 101, Colorado 126

Power play: Boston 27.0%, Colorado 24.7%

Penalty minutes: Boston 401, Colorado 431

Penalty kill: Boston 85.9%, Colorado 82.7%

Faceoffs won: Boston 48.8%, Colorado 49.4%

Stat of the day: The Bruins have scored 30 goals over the last six games, their joint-most in a six-game span since 2011.

Notes: Monday kicks off a six-day, four-game road trip against Western Conference teams. The Bruins will take on the Avalanche before heading to Arizona, Las Vegas, and St. Louis. ... Boston played Saturday without veteran James van Riemsdyk for undisclosed reasons and his status for Monday and beyond is unknown. ... The Bruins recalled Jesper Boqvist from AHL affiliate Providence on Saturday and he logged 11:22 of ice time in the win over the Lightning. ... Colorado is 7-2-1 in its last 10, but is reeling after a drubbing at the hands of the Panthers over the weekend. Florida scored three times in the first eight minutes and the Avalanche clawed back to tie things twice, including early in the third, before the Panthers scored four unanswered in the final period. Backup goaltender Ivan Prosvetov allowed the first three goals on just four shots and was pulled after the fourth goal, forcing Alexandar Georgiev to give up his off day. Coach Jared Bednar had hoped to give Georgiev, who had played in nine straight games, a rest before playing Boston and then Vegas on Wednesday night, but that plan was scrapped after Prosvetov’s rough night.

