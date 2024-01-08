Celtics at Pacers: Can Boston get another win in Indiana?

The Pacers have a chance to rebound quickly from their home loss on Saturday night, in which Indiana shot just 41 percent from the field and a paltry 19 percent from deep.

Boston claimed the front end of the doubleheader on Saturday night with a 118-101 win behind 38 points from Jayson Tatum and 31 from Jaylen Brown.

The Celtics stayed in Indiana over the weekend as they get set to wrap up a second game in three nights against the Pacers on Monday.

Here’s your preview.

When: Monday, 7 p.m.

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

TV, radio: NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -4. O/U: 244.5.

CELTICS

Season record: 28-7. vs. spread: 18-15, 2 pushes. Over/under: 19-16

Last 10 games: 8-2. vs. spread: 6-4. Over/under: 7-3

PACERS

Season record: 20-15. vs. spread: 20-15. Over/under: 23-12

Last 10 games: 7-3. vs. spread: 7-3. Over/under: 4-6

TEAM STATISTICS

Points per game: Boston 120.9, Indiana 126.8

Points allowed per game: Boston 110.1, Indiana 124.2

Field goal percentage: Boston .482, Indiana .509

Opponent field goal percentage: Boston .448, Indiana .501

3-point percentage: Boston .374, Indiana .381

Opponent 3-point percentage: Boston .358, Indiana .377

Stat of the day: The Celtics held Indiana’s high-flying offense — averaging 126.8 points per game this season — to its lowest point total of the season (101) on Saturday.

Notes: The Celtics’ win on Saturday ended the Pacers’ six-game winning streak, which had seen them hang 140-plus points on the Knicks, Hawks, and Bucks. Boston opened the fourth quarter with a 16-4 run, and Indiana failed to get within single digits after that. ... The Celtics missed nine of their 19 free throws but outrebounded Indiana 56-38. ... Bennedict Mathurin led the Pacers with 20 points in the loss. Tyrese Haliburton added 17 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists, and 5 steals, but he was 5 of 17 from the field and 2 of 9 from 3-point range. ... The Celtics overcame the loss of center Kristaps Porzingis, who headed to the locker room in the first quarter with an eye injury after he was hit in the face by Aaron Nesmith. Porzingis, who is averaging 19.8 points per game, warmed up before the start of the second half but did not return to the game. He is listed as questionable for Monday night with right eye irritation. The Pacers may have Bruce Brown back in the lineup Monday. Brown has been dealing with a bone bruise on his right knee and didn’t play Saturday, which was Indiana’s second game in as many nights.

