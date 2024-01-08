Former Red Sox baseball chief Chaim Bloom joining Cardinals as adviser to boss John Mozeliak

Just short of four months after he was fired from his role as chief baseball officer by the Red Sox, Chaim Bloom has a new job, announced Monday as an advisor to Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak.
“I’m excited to join the Cardinals and to be a part of this great organization,” said Bloom in a news release. “Mo and his team have given me such a warm welcome, and I’m eager to build relationships here and to learn, contribute, and help us win.”
The Red Sox parted ways with Bloom in September following a four-year stint at the helm. Boston went 272-274 in those seasons, reaching the ALCS in 2021 but finishing last in the other three. Bloom came to Boston from Tampa, where he spent 15 years in the Rays’ front office.
St. Louis finished last in 2023 as well, its 71-91 record the franchise’s worst in a full season since 1990.
Sox tickets on sale
Tickets for Red Sox games through June 5, including the April 9 home opener, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday on RedSox.com. The Red Sox open the regular season March 28 in Seattle, the start of a 10-game West Coast trip. They follow with a 10-game homestand, beginning with three against the defending AL East champion Orioles.
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.