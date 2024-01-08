Former Red Sox baseball chief Chaim Bloom joining Cardinals as adviser to boss John Mozeliak

Just short of four months after he was fired from his role as chief baseball officer by the Red Sox, Chaim Bloom has a new job, announced Monday as an advisor to Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak.

“I’m excited to join the Cardinals and to be a part of this great organization,” said Bloom in a news release. “Mo and his team have given me such a warm welcome, and I’m eager to build relationships here and to learn, contribute, and help us win.”

The Red Sox parted ways with Bloom in September following a four-year stint at the helm. Boston went 272-274 in those seasons, reaching the ALCS in 2021 but finishing last in the other three. Bloom came to Boston from Tampa, where he spent 15 years in the Rays’ front office.