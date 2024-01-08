EMass boys’ basketball: Doubling his effort, Somerset Berkley’s Finn Bjork headlines Player of the Week

Finn Bjork, Somerset Berkley — The 6-foot-4-inch junior averaged 23 points and 11.5 rebounds per game with a pair of double-doubles to help the Raiders (5-0) stay undefeated in South Coast Conference wins over Greater New Bedford (73-53) and Fairhaven (77-44).
Cade Furse, Manchester Essex — Three weeks after eclipsing 1,000 career points, the senior guard continued his torrid run by averaging 23 points per game as the Hornets (6-0) defeated Rockport and Georgetown.
Roman Glowac, Scituate — During a 3-0 week for the Sailors, the 6-foot-4 forward recorded three double-doubles, including a 21-point, 11-rebound performance in Thursday’s win over Southeastern and a 22-point, 12-rebound showing in Friday’s win over Quincy.
A.B. Labell, Hamilton-Wenham — The junior guard stuffed the stat sheet during a 2-0 week for the Generals, posting 14 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists in Wednesday’s win over Ipswich before recording 12 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists in Friday’s win over Amesbury.
Aiden Pires, Catholic Memorial — The freshman guard provided a lift off the bench for the top-ranked Knights with 14 points in Tuesday’s win over BC High and a team-high 17 points in Friday’s victory over St. John’s Shrewsbury.
Xavier Rivera, Lowell — A 30-point, 14-rebound, 4-block stat line from the senior forward fueled the Red Raiders (6-2) in Friday’s 73-51 win over Chelmsford.