EMass boys’ basketball: Doubling his effort, Somerset Berkley’s Finn Bjork headlines Player of the Week

Finn Bjork, Somerset Berkley — The 6-foot-4-inch junior averaged 23 points and 11.5 rebounds per game with a pair of double-doubles to help the Raiders (5-0) stay undefeated in South Coast Conference wins over Greater New Bedford (73-53) and Fairhaven (77-44).

Cade Furse, Manchester Essex — Three weeks after eclipsing 1,000 career points, the senior guard continued his torrid run by averaging 23 points per game as the Hornets (6-0) defeated Rockport and Georgetown.

Roman Glowac, Scituate — During a 3-0 week for the Sailors, the 6-foot-4 forward recorded three double-doubles, including a 21-point, 11-rebound performance in Thursday’s win over Southeastern and a 22-point, 12-rebound showing in Friday’s win over Quincy.