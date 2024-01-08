fb-pixelEMass boys’ basketball: Staying on point, Catholic Memorial No. 1 in Globe Top 20 - The Boston Globe Skip to main content
HS BOYS' BASKETBALL: TOP 20

EMass boys’ basketball: Staying on point, Catholic Memorial No. 1 in Globe Top 20

By Nate Weitzer Globe Correspondent,Updated January 8, 2024, 1 hour ago
Denis Tobin (centered) has directed top-ranked Catholic Memorial to a 7-0 start.Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Catholic Memorial handled business to open Catholic Conference play, defeating BC High and St. John’s Shrewsbury to stay atop the Globe’s Top 20 boys’ basketball poll.

In the Hockomock League, Mansfield, Franklin, and Sharon continued their winning ways ahead of a big week for the trio. Franklin and Sharon play Monday before Mansfield and Sharon square off Thursday with league implications at stake. Natick rejoins the poll after defeating Newton North, 60-58, while prominent programs Malden Catholic, Central Catholic, and Andover enter the Top 20 following a shaky start to the season.

Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe’s Top 20 boys’ basketball poll

The Globe poll as of Jan. 9, 2024. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

No.TeamRecordPrevious
1.Catholic Memorial7-0-01
2.Mansfield5-0-02
3.North Andover5-1-04
4.Lawrence6-2-05
5.Franklin7-1-06
6.Sharon5-0-07
7.Charlestown3-0-08
8.Needham5-1-09
9.Lowell6-2-010
10.Wareham6-2-011
11.Newton North4-2-03
12.St. Mary’s5-1-012
13.Burke3-2-014
14.Natick4-1-0
15.Malden Catholic4-3-0
16.BC High3-2-016
17.Central Catholic4-3-0
18.Manchester Essex6-0-018
19.Cambridge5-1-020
20.Andover5-3-0



