EMass boys’ basketball: Staying on point, Catholic Memorial No. 1 in Globe Top 20

Catholic Memorial handled business to open Catholic Conference play, defeating BC High and St. John’s Shrewsbury to stay atop the Globe’s Top 20 boys’ basketball poll.

In the Hockomock League, Mansfield, Franklin, and Sharon continued their winning ways ahead of a big week for the trio. Franklin and Sharon play Monday before Mansfield and Sharon square off Thursday with league implications at stake. Natick rejoins the poll after defeating Newton North, 60-58, while prominent programs Malden Catholic, Central Catholic, and Andover enter the Top 20 following a shaky start to the season.

Records based on scores reported to the Globe.