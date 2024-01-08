Everett’s Mike Sainristil grabs the game-sealing interception for Michigan in CFP title game

Sainristil, who hails from Everett, intercepted an errant pass from Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in Michigan territory and returned it 81 yards to the Huskies’ 8-yard line.

His fourth-quarter interception in the College Football Playoff title game sealed the win for Michigan, just as Washington was threatening to score with less than five minutes to play. No. 1 Michigan scored a few plays later, resulting in a 34-13 win for the Wolverines and the program’s 12th national title.

Sainristil was a two-time Division 1 state champion at Everett High School, 2018-19 Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year, a two-time Globe All-Scholastic, and recently tabbed as an All-Time Globe All-Scholastic. He thrived outside of football, too. He learned to play the drums, violin, and piano, and sang in the Boston Missionary Baptist church choir. He played basketball and ran track.

Advertisement

At Michigan, he made an impact as a true freshman on special teams and at wide receiver, catching eight passes for 145 yards and a touchdown. He played a similar role in a COVID-19-shortened sophomore season and posted a career year offensively as a junior, with 22 catches for 312 yards and two touchdowns.

In 2022, his first season as a cornerback, Sainristil had 58 tackles, two sacks, and an interception. An All-Big Ten selection for the first time, Sainristil posted perhaps his best performance on the national stage — seven tackles, that interception, and a tackle for loss in an otherwise disappointing loss to TCU in the CFP semifinals. He also made a game-saving pass breakup in a late-season win over rival Ohio State.

Emma can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com or on X @_EmmaHealy_.