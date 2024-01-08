Foul ending for Celtics in Indianapolis, as Pacers lose Tyrese Haliburton, but win return engagement

Indiana fell behind by 11 points soon after Haliburton’s departure, and had the body language of a devastated team. But it rallied thanks to the energy of backup point guard T.J. McConnell and grabbed a 133-131 win when Bennedict Mathurin was fouled on a 3-point attempt with the score tied and 0.6 seconds left.

The Pacers, meanwhile, were forced to get through a more unexpected and potentially damaging absence. Star forward Tyrese Haliburton was carried off the court after injuring his left hamstring with three minutes left in the second quarter.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Celtics entered Monday’s game against the Pacers without All-Star forward Jayson Tatum. That absence was planned, with Boston continuing to be cautious with its superstar’s left ankle during a demanding stretch.

He made his first two free throws before intentionally missing the third, giving the Celtics the ball with 0.3 seconds left. But after a timeout, the Celtics’ tip-in attempt at the buzzer went off the back iron.

Jaylen Brown had 40 points on 17 of 26 shooting to lead the Celtics. Mathurin led Indiana with 26, whose bench outscored Boston’s, 75-27. One game after going 8 of 42 from the 3-point line, the Pacers connected on 19 of 40 attempts.

The Pacers led by as many as seven points early in the fourth quarter, but the Celtics did not surrender a harmful run. A Jrue Holiday layup followed by an Al Horford 3-pointer with 3:25 left tied the score at 124.

Mathurin answered with a contested 3-pointer from the top of the key before Nesmith was fouled on a runner with 2:23 left. But Nesmith missed the free throw, and the Celtics needed just 1:06 to unspool a 7-0 run that included a pair of Brown baskets and a Porzingis 3-pointer.

McConnell tied the score at 131 with a layup with 43.6 seconds left. Brown and McConnell both missed jumpers that could have given their teams the lead, and with 3.2 seconds left, Brown raced to the right corner and a foul was called on his 15-footer. But the Pacers challenged the play, and it was ruled a clean block, the Pacers gaining possession.

After the Celtics used their foul to give, Mathurin received an inbounds pass in the left corner and was fouled by Porzingis.

The Pacers were undone by grisly 3-point shooting in Saturday’s loss, but Monday began better, with Mathurin leading the way off the bench. He checked in midway through the first quarter and drilled five consecutive shots, including three 3-pointers, helping Indiana pull within 34-33.

The Pacers needed all of that to keep up with Brown, who made 6 of 7 shots in the first, once again thriving during his turn as the focal point of Boston’s offense.

Brown’s most dominant stretch came midway through the second quarter, when he converted a three-point play, a putback, and a 3-pointer in rapid succession, helping Boston open a 60-54 lead that was the first sign of either team gaining a real advantage.

Then with 3:10 left, Haliburton drove along the left lane while being guarded by White and slipped awkwardly as he neared the basket, causing his legs to split wide. He immediately grabbed at his left hamstring and stayed on the ground for about a minute before rising on his own, but it soon became clear that he would not be able to continue.

Haliburton was eventually carried off the court by two teammates, and as they crossed midcourt, a third put a towel over his head so Haliburton could let out his emotions a bit more privately.

The Pacers who remained in the game huddled up and wrapped their arms around each other before returning to the court, appearing shaken by the departure of their MVP candidate. The Celtics quickly stretched their lead to 68-57 on a 3-pointer by Brown, who had 25 first-half points.

Boston led, 74-63, early in the third quarter when McConnell changed the game’s vibe with his ball pressure and relentless drives to the rim, an infusion of energy that the Pacers sorely needed.

McConnell sparked a 22-9 burst that gave Indiana an 86-83 lead. Then, in the final minute of the third, he deflected an inbounds pass off of Payton Pritchard and out of bounds before draining a foul line jumper, helping the Pacers take a 103-101 lead to the fourth.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.