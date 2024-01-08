A look at the Patriots’ unrestricted free agents: Who should go and who should stay?

RB Ezekiel Elliott: The Patriots signed Elliott in August and certainly needed him. He split carries with Rhamondre Stevenson before taking on a bigger role following Stevenson’s season-ending ankle injury. The 28-year-old Elliott showed he still had enough in the tank — logging more than 900 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns — so the question is do they believe he has enough left for another season? If yes, can they sway Elliott? He’s expressed interest in returning, but also stressed the importance of earning a gold jacket and Super Bowl ring.

WR Kendrick Bourne: Bourne’s season was cut short in Week 8 when he suffered an ACL tear. He was on track for a bounceback season with 37 catches on 55 targets for 406 yards and four touchdowns in eight games. Even though it would make sense to bring back Bourne, 28, on a short-term deal, the Patriots desperately need to upgrade at wide receiver and already have JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Tyquan Thornton, and DeMario Douglas under contract for the upcoming season.

WR Jalen Reagor: After starting the season on the practice squad, Reagor was signed to the 53-man roster ahead of Week 8. His highlight of the season came in Week 17, when he returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown, but his production remained sparing otherwise. It’s hard to envision Reagor keeping a roster spot. The practice squad seems more realistic.

TE Pharaoh Brown: All three tight ends on the 53-man roster are scheduled to become free agents. Though Brown is the least splashy of the bunch, his versatility and contract make him a desirable (and affordable) candidate to return. His case is probably even stronger if offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien returns because O’Brien was responsible for Brown’s arrival.

TE Mike Gesicki: Although Belichick made it clear Gesicki was viewed as their fifth wide receiver in some games, his target share and production did not suggest such. Gesicki finished with two or fewer targets in eight games and did not reach the statistical benchmarks required to trigger contract incentives — 40 receptions and 450 receiving yards were the lowest possibilities. Other tight ends expected to become free agents include Dalton Schultz, Gerald Everett, Austin Hooper, and Robert Tonyan Jr., so the Patriots will have veteran options to fill out their tight end room if they do not retain Gesicki.

TE Hunter Henry: In his first year as a Patriots captain, Henry stepped up as a leader while remaining a reliable target. Despite missing the final three games with a knee injury, Henry, 29, led the Patriots in receiving touchdowns (6) and first-down catches (29). The Patriots should want to re-sign him on a reasonable deal.

LT Trent Brown: Availability issues once again derailed Brown, as he played sparingly throughout the second half of the season. Although injuries played a role, Brown also seemed checked out and was a healthy scratch once. The Patriots are probably ready to move on not only because of the way this season ended but because of Brown’s history.

T Riley Reiff: The Patriots signed Reiff, 35, to a one-year, $5 million contract in March in hopes he could compete for the starting right tackle job. Instead, Reiff played just 45 offensive snaps and spent the bulk of the season on injured reserve. It seems doubtful he’ll return, given his age and the severity of the needs at the position.

C James Ferentz: Ferentz, 34, a longtime member of the practice squad, was signed to the 53-man roster late in the season. It appears he will have a spot on New England’s practice squad as long as Bill Belichick is coach. Perhaps coaching is in his future as well, following in the footsteps of his father (Kirk) and brother (Brian).

OL Michael Onwenu: Onwenu, 26, should be the top priority among the team’s free agents. The Patriots should keep him at right tackle and work to develop rookie linemen Atonio Mafi and Sidy Sow on the interior.

S Kyle Dugger: The Patriots didn’t sign Dugger to a contract extension, so the 2020 second-round pick will have a chance to test the open market. Re-signing Dugger would undoubtedly help keep their formidable defense intact for another year. But how much are they willing to spend to make it happen?

DB Myles Bryant: Bryant has played 76.2 percent of the defensive snaps, behind only Dugger, Ja’Whaun Bentley, and Jabrill Peppers. He’s worth keeping around for his roles in the secondary and on special teams. The cornerback depth chart will be bolstered by the returns of Christian Gonzalez and Marcus Jones, so re-signing Bryant, 26, would round out the room well.

DB Jalen Mills: Mills, who turns 30 in April, doesn’t have a strong case to return. The Patriots have enough depth at his position. Another year in New England would be surprising.

LB Anfernee Jennings: After a slow start to his NFL career, Jennings played his way into a second contract this season. He’s an effective run stopper, often logging tackles for losses. The 2020 third-round pick is an example of homegrown talent the Patriots should look to retain.

LB Josh Uche: Given the interest in Uche ahead of the trade deadline, he likely will have a market during free agency. The Patriots had early conversations with Uche’s representation about a contract extension, but the parties did not reach to agreement. Uche, 25, maintained only a situational pass-rush role in New England, so there’s probably a better fit (and more money) elsewhere.

LB Mack Wilson: Wilson, 25, was on the field for just 27.2 percent of the defensive snaps, but he made the most of his playing time. His contributions on special teams also were a plus. The Patriots signed Wilson to a one-year, $1.6 million contract last offseason, so it’s hard to argue with that value. A return would make sense.

ST Matthew Slater: Retirement is all but certain the next step for the 38-year-old Slater.

ST Cody Davis: Davis, 34, has spent the last four seasons as a core special teamer in New England, and could be even more valuable next year with Slater’s probable departure. But the Patriots need to start re-evaluating the number of roster spots they allocate to players that exclusively play special teams. Retirement could also be on the table for Davis.

