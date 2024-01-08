No. 6 Franklin boys’ basketball rallies in final quarter to get past No. 7 Sharon in Hockomock showdown

FRANKLIN — Playing at home for the first time in over three weeks, the sixth-ranked Franklin boys basketball team lacked patience offensively for most of its Hockomock League clash with No. 7 Sharon on Monday Night.
But facing faced a 13-point deficit at halftime, the Panthers utilized two late scoring runs to earn a 66-61 victory that handed Sharon its first loss of the season.
“I thought we were bailing them out defensively,” Franklin coach CJ Neely said of the deficit. “We were taking a lot of quick shots and not making them work … but [in the second half], we did a better job attacking and making good decisions.”
Led in the fourth quarter by the backcourt pair of senior Henry Digiorgio (25 points) and junior Caden Sullivan (20 points), the Panthers (8-1) engineered a 7-point run to take their first lead since early into the game. And in the final minutes, they scored 9 unanswered points to put themselves ahead comfortably.
Digiorgio and Sullivan combined for 17 of Franklin’s 24 fourth quarter points, including Sullivan’s empathic six straight points to energize the hosts.
“He was the difference maker,” Digiorgio, a Northeastern baseball commit, said of Sullivan. “He’s been a dog all year, stepping up … and I love competing with him.”
The Eagles (5-1) forced Franklin to play from behind early by hitting threes with consistency through senior captains Nate Katznelson (21 points) and Jacob McLoughlin (11 points). But just before the break, the Hockomock League’s highest scoring offense began a streak of 19 consecutive missed 3-pointers.
“The shots just didn’t fall in the second half,” Sharon coach Andrew Ferguson said. “I think we fell in love with it a bit too much and should’ve gotten the ball inside more.”