No. 6 Franklin boys’ basketball rallies in final quarter to get past No. 7 Sharon in Hockomock showdown

FRANKLIN — Playing at home for the first time in over three weeks, the sixth-ranked Franklin boys basketball team lacked patience offensively for most of its Hockomock League clash with No. 7 Sharon on Monday Night.

But facing faced a 13-point deficit at halftime, the Panthers utilized two late scoring runs to earn a 66-61 victory that handed Sharon its first loss of the season.

“I thought we were bailing them out defensively,” Franklin coach CJ Neely said of the deficit. “We were taking a lot of quick shots and not making them work … but [in the second half], we did a better job attacking and making good decisions.”