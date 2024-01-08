Loss to loathed Jets should serve as ending Patriots punctuation mark for Bill Belichick. Period.

The thought of Belichick’s 429th and ostensibly final game as Patriots coach being a loss to the Jets , his trusty foil and a team he forever holds in contempt, seemed unthinkable. But like so much else about the new normal of New England football, Belichick was powerless to stop it. Barring a change of heart from ownership, his Foxborough Farewell will go down as a 17-3 defeat to a team he had beaten 15 consecutive times, at a half-filled Gillette Stadium.

Losing to the loathed New York Jets at Gillette Stadium signified how far Belichick and the franchise he shepherded to prominence have fallen.

FOXBOROUGH — If there was any doubt it’s done, any tottering regarding whether it’s time to put the past tense to Bill Belichick’s distinguished tenure as Patriots head coach, the ugly finale of this unfathomable 4-13 season removed it.

While unfortunate and distasteful, perhaps, it’s fitting for Belichick’s tenure to end this way, his Patriots career bookended by the Jets. Belichick absconded from them in 2000 to become coach of the Patriots, hastily resigning as HC of the NYJ after a day and reneging on the succession plan that had him replacing Bill Parcells.

Then-Jets president Steve Gutman insinuated that Belichick was mentally unstable: “He obviously has some inner turmoil.” That and the protracted attempt by the Jets to block him from going to New England before the sides reached a trade agreement assured Belichick would make it his mission to annihilate them.

You can trace Belichick’s Patriots career using the Jets as a reference point. The legend of Belichick as the greatest head coach of all-time was born against the Jets. It was Mo Lewis’s fateful hit on Drew Bledsoe on Sept. 23, 2001, that cleared the way for Tom Brady and the dawn of a dynasty. Before that, even Belichick thought he was on thin ice in the second season of his second stint as a head coach.

The last Patriots game that was played on the natural grass surface at Gillette was a 17-14 loss in a muddy quagmire to former prized protégé Eric Mangini and the Jets on Nov. 12, 2006. Afterward, some Patriots implied Mangini had outcoached Belichick. With a road game against Green Bay before their next home game, the Patriots ripped up the sod desecrated by a loss to the Jets and replaced it with a synthetic surface, almost unheard of in-season.

The brilliance of the roster Belichick assembled in 2007 for the only 16-0 regular season in NFL history was revealed against the Jets in Week 1. That game is famous for two things — the revival of Randy Moss and Spygate, which branded Belichick a cheater in the mind of his detractors.

Jets coaches and quarterbacks came and went, and Belichick’s dynasty remained in place to keep the Jets in their place. Rex Ryan enjoyed some success, but Belichick won three more Super Bowls after Ryan was fired in December 2014.

Iconic “Casablanca” actors Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman always had Paris. Belichick always had the Jets.

Now, even that’s over.

“If you ain’t got no haters, you ain’t popping, and he’s been popping for a very, very long time,” said current Jets coach Robert Saleh, who beat Belichick for the first time. “So whenever you can get a win on him it’s always special.”

Losing to the Jets was the ultimate indignity in a season full of them for Belichick. But to his credit, he remained steadfast.

“If you had sat in these team meetings this week, you would’ve thought we’re getting ready to go play in the AFC Championship game,” said Matthew Slater, who also enjoyed his putative Patriots swan song. “That’s how he’s coaching the team. He didn’t turn it down. He didn’t shut it down, and I have so much respect for him, especially in a year like this.

“When you’re in moments like this, you find out who people are, and I certainly found out a lot about Bill Belichick this year.”

A bundled-up Belichick did not look feeble Sunday. He can still coach, just not here.

The lion in winter still had his roar, especially when he was upbraiding an official after the crew picked up a personal foul flag on New York’s Ashtyn Davis that Belichick’s team desperately needed to move the ball.

Bill Belichick may have coached his final game with the Patriots as the snow came down over Gillette Stadium. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

But the Patriots offense was feeble again. It took until the second quarter to register a first down, one of just two in the first half. They mustered a meager 119 yards of offense for the game in the inclement weather and were 1 for 14 on third down.

New England finished tied with the Panthers, who were shut out Sunday, for the lowest-scoring team in the league at 14.6 points per game.

Tom Brady, where art thou? Patriots quarterbacks Bailey Zappe, who tossed two interceptions Sunday, and Mac Jones, demoted to the No. 3, finished the season with 16 touchdown passes and 21 interceptions combined.

Yuck.

The fresh snow and fresh Jets win streak left little doubt that the Patriots need a fresh start at the two positions that constituted a competitive advantage for nearly two decades, coach and quarterback.

The Patriots will have the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, their highest since taking Bledsoe No. 1 overall in 1993.

Apropos, Sunday’s snow globe contest was one only Belichick could love — one whose outcome was predicated on field position, special teams execution, and defense. The teams combined for 16 punts and 13 three-and-outs.

When the Jets are beating Belichick at his brand of football in his backyard, it’s time to bring down the curtain.

Like Belichick, the Patriots’ run defense had been an immutable constant. But the Jets punctured the Patriots for the most rushing yards they allowed this season, 185. Breece Hall racked up the most individual rushing yards the Patriots surrendered all season, running 37 times for 178 yards and a back-breaking 50-yard score.

A miserable season ended in miserable conditions. Belichick deserved better conditions and better circumstances for his sideline sendoff.

A hoarse Belichick, who was under the weather, wasn’t providing any hints about his fate postgame other than acknowledging he’ll meet with owner Robert Kraft as he does at the end of every season.

That meeting is expected to take place Monday. But this isn’t like any other season.

As the clock ticked down on the season and Belichick’s Patriots reign, the snow lightened up.

Mother Nature was sending a metaphorical message about Belichick’s future in Foxborough — the outcome should be clear.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him @cgasper and on Instagram @cgaspersports.