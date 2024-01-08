PWHL Boston’s second game postponed after weather delays player travel

PWHL Boston’s start to the season hit a hitch on Monday as the league announced it was postponing the team’s second game, a home contest against Ottawa, after the weekend’s storm delayed player travel.

“The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) has announced that tonight’s scheduled game between Ottawa and Boston, at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell, has been postponed due to inclement weather that impacted player travel,” the league said in a release. “A new date for the game will be announced as soon as possible.”

Tickets for Monday’s game in Lowell will be honored for the rescheduled contest.