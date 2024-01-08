‘Rebuilding’ Arlington boys’ hockey earns another big W with one-goal victory over sixth-ranked Hingham

Skating at Walter Brown Arena Monday, No. 6 Hingham became the latest team to play witness in a 2-1 Spy Ponders victory as part of the teams’ annual Catherine Malatesta Memorial Game.

But with each passing result, eighth-ranked Arlington looks more and more like a team that’s simply reloaded.

Arlington boys hockey coach John Messuri has insisted his young Spy Ponders team, featuring just six seniors, remains in rebuilding mode.

Sophomore Evan Jones connected from the point on a laser with 8 seconds left in the first period for Arlington (6-1-1), a goal which incredibly stood as the winner as a stalemate ensued over the final 30 minutes.

Advertisement

“Evan made a great play, it was a great shot,” Messuri said. “It’s a big step for us; it’s a rebuilding year for sure. We’re not getting away from that, we’re using a lot of players, we’re still young and learning, but we have an incredible culture.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Senior netminder Ryan Martin (17 saves) was named player of the game for the Spy Ponders, his lone blemish a tying goal off a turnover from Nick Foran at 5:40 of the first period for the Harbormen (4-4-1).

Drew Beck opened scoring just 1:40 into play for the Spy Ponders, who’ve played the Harbormen in the regular season every year since 2016 (save for 2020-21) in memory of Catherine Malatesta, an Arlington student who passed away from sarcoma.

Both of Catherine’s younger brothers, Drew and Reid, have come through the Arlington program and played for Messuri, who said that while the current Malatesta lineage has come and gone, the memorial series with Hingham isn’t going anywhere.

“Hingham is so great to do this with; it’s always a great game,” Messuri said. “We love the Malatestas.”

Walter Brown Arena, home of the Boston University women’s hockey team, was merely the latest unique neutral venue in the series. Past matchups have taken place at Matthews Arena, Warrior Ice Arena and Bentley Arena.

Advertisement

“That’s where we want this game to be, at a good neutral place,” Hingham coach Tony Messina said. “The kids deserve it and they love doing it.”