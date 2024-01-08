Tiger Woods, Nike indicate a split after more than 27 years

Tiger Woods and Nike indicated Monday they have parted ways after more than 27 years.

Woods in a social media post thanked Nike co-founder Phil Knight for his “passion and vision” that brought Nike and the Nike Golf partnership with Woods together.

“Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world," Woods wrote. “The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever.”