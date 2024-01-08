Tragedy has helped shape Ayinde Hikim into a leader for UMass Lowell men’s basketball

“He said he was just checking on me,” Duquette said. “That’s the type of person he is. He has a ton of empathy and care.”

With the River Hawks’ opening game against Rivier quickly approaching, and his emotions still dictating his disposition, Duquette heard a knock. There was senior guard Ayinde Hikim, who gave Duquette a big hug and told him he loves him.

A few hours after his mother Maryjane’s funeral, UMass Lowell men’s basketball coach Pat Duquette shut his office door to compose himself and gather his thoughts.

Hikim came to Duquette’s office every day for a week in early November. In Hikim’s eyes, he was simply reciprocating the compassion of someone he cares about deeply. When Hikim’s father, Douglas Brooks, died Jan. 12, 2023, Duquette flew to Hikim’s home and didn’t mention basketball once.

A year later, amid the best season of his college career, Hikim is still processing that loss and searching for purpose. Seeing a school therapist has facilitated the healing and allowed him to open up more while inspiring others to do the same.

Hikim, averaging 15.9 points, 5.0 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.6 steals for the River Hawks (10-4, 1-0), has always valued tenacity and togetherness. Now, he’s bringing his teammates along with him as a stabilizer, open communicator, and undisputed vocal leader.

“He’s very in tune with his own emotions and who he is,” Duquette said. “He’s not afraid to express himself at any point.”

Hikim helped the team cope with tragedy last year, when revered strength coach Keith Vinci died of Burkitt lymphoma at 46. He was there for Vinci in his final moments and constantly expressed how much he loved him.

Duquette believes there are times when Hikim is misunderstood, when his bravado is misconstrued as brashness. While he still has room to grow when it comes to balancing passion with poise, Hikim has made major strides in Duquette’s perspective.

“You just can’t teach a kid to play with that kind of toughness and fearlessness,” Duquette said. “I’ve grown as close to him as any player I’ve had. We’ve both had significant tragedy in our life. We’ve helped each other through it.”

Hikim, a La Salle transfer, averaged 11 points in Year 1, then 10.6 points and 3.7 assists last season, when he helped the River Hawks win 26 games and advance to the America East title game. This year, he’s the go-to option on a balanced team, and fueled UMass Lowell to a statement road win over Georgia Tech with a 24-point performance.

Even on a relatively quiet day personally Saturday, when he picked up his third foul late in the first half, he stood courtside and ignited a “de-fense” chant. He returned in the second half to help cement an 82-75 road win over New Hampshire.

As the River Hawks continue to pursue their first March Madness berth, Hikim is at the crux of the operation.

Sometimes at the end of games, Duquette simply puts the ball in Hikim’s hands and lets him dictate the action. Duquette said that if Hikim continues to play consistently and guide the River Hawks through adversity, he views him as the best guard in the conference.

“Basketball wasn’t the best for me,” Hikim said. “I was losing confidence and doubting myself. This was a great place for me to come and gain that confidence back.”

Hikim embodies the distinct charisma and swagger that seem to follow nearly every player from the Washington, D.C., area.

He acknowledged he overlooked his potential as a leader early in his career. At UMass Lowell, he’s made a conscious effort to hold himself accountable on and off the court.

“Since I got here, he’s been like my big bro,” freshman Keenan Bey said. “He’s taken care of me and brought me in. He’s taught me a lot. I feel like I’ve grown as a man and a player.”

Much of that mentorship stems from Hikim’s own personal growth and maturity. There were times last year when he didn’t feel mentally equipped to play as he tried to cope with his devastating loss.

His late father put a mini-basketball in his crib when he was a baby, and they bonded over their mutual love of Duke. The journey wasn’t the same without him.

“I honestly didn’t navigate it well,” Hikim said. “I’m not going to lie. It was really bad. I was out of it for a while. If I’m being honest, I’m not even still fully in it. There will be days when I just break down.”

Hikim encourages anyone who is struggling to seek professional help. He always prided himself on his “strong mentality,” but he now realizes strength comes in different forms. Hikim talks to family, his girlfriend, teammates, and more, recognizing that it’s “nothing to be ashamed of.”

His mother, Amira, has been a constant source of light and stability through a trying time. He has a tattoo of her face on his left leg to express his gratitude.

She showed him at a young age what hard work and dedication look like, both personally with her family and professionally as an entrepreneur in the clothing business. Her support has shaped him into the person and leader he is today.

“She did it day in and day out,” Hikim said. “I always try to think about her when I’m playing. That always gets me going even more.”





