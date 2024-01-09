Auschwitz exhibition to come to Boston

The exhibition consists of some 700 items drawn from the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum, in Poland, as well as more than 20 other museums, including Yad Vashem, in Israel, and the US Holocaust Memorial Museum.

The first traveling exhibition devoted to the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz will arrive in Boston in March. “Auschwitz. Not Long Ago. Not Far Away” will run at The Castle at Park Plaza from March 15-Sept. 2.

Artifacts range from personal items of prisoners, such as shoes, clothing, suitcases, and children’s dolls, to a portion of a prisoners’ barrack from the Auschwitz III-Monomitz camp and concrete fence posts enclosing the Auschwitz II-Birkenau camp.

Prisoner uniforms on display as part of "Auschwitz. Not Long Ago. Not Far Away." Musealia

“Auschwitz” also has an extensive multimedia component, including films, photographs, and a two-hour-long audio tour.

An estimated 1.1 million people were killed at Auschwitz, the largest Nazi extermination camp. Ninety percent of the victims were Jewish, along with significant numbers of Polish and Roma victims and Soviet prisoners of war.

Photo of the train entrance to Auschwitz on display at "Auschwitz. Not Long Ago. Not Far Away." Musealia

The organizer of the show is Musealia, in association with the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial. A for-profit Spanish firm, Musealia is best known for creating “Human Bodies: The Exhibition” and currently touring shows on the Titanic and the Berlin Wall.

Seven years in development, the exhibition debuted in Madrid, in 2017, subsequently traveling to New York; Kansas City, Mo.; Malmö, Sweden; and Los Angeles.

Spectacles on display as part of "Auschwitz. Not Long Ago. Not Far Away." Musealia

Ticket information can be found at TheAuschwitzExhibition.com.





