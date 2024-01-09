Boston Calling 2024: Ed Sheeran, The Killers, and Tyler Childers to headline

The annual, three-day music festival announced this year’s lineup Tuesday morning, with the English singer-songwriter set to headline the festivities on Friday, May 24. Award-winning country crooner Tyler Childers is on tap to headline the festival on Saturday, May 25, while rock band The Killers will headline the final night on Sunday, May 26.

Ed Sheeran is shipping up to the Hub to headline Boston Calling 2024.

The 2024 Boston Calling lineup will feature more than 50 artists when it returns to the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston on Memorial Day weekend. A number of big names are set to perform this year, including hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion, soul singer Leon Bridges, Irish musician Hozier, Phish frontman Trey Anastasio, as well as “Mean Girls” star and “I Hate Boston” singer Reneé Rapp.

Advertisement

Boston Calling will also feature performances by several up-and-coming local artists on both the festival’s main stages and its Orange Stage, which is devoted to New England acts. A few regional talents who are set to perform this year include Dorchester rapper and recent Boston Music Award winner kei, Bay State singer-songwriter Senseless Optimism, and Boston band Bad Rabbits, who make their return to Boston Calling after serving as the opening act to the first festival in 2013.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Boston Calling returns May 24-26. Handout

In addition to offering general admission passes, the festival is offering a “GA+” experience. Pass holders can upgrade their tickets for unlimited access to a GA+/VIP lounge area featuring additional seating, dedicated bathrooms, plus a cash bar, and free water and soft drinks. VIP and platinum ticket holders will be treated to an exclusive viewing area section and more amenities.

Presale three-day general admission, GA+, VIP, and platinum tickets, as well as single-day tickets across all levels go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. at bostoncalling.com.

Advertisement

Check out the full Boston Calling 2024 lineup below.

"I Hate Boston" singer Reneé Rapp returns to the city for this year's Boston Calling. Jason Kempin/Getty

Friday, May 24

Ed Sheeran

Leon Bridges

Reneé Rapp

Young the Giant

Luke Hemmings

David Kushner

Cannons

Beach Weather

Ric Wilson

Madi Diaz

Maris

Divine Sweater

Kieran Rhodes

kei

JVK

Justin Clancy

The Wolff Sisters

Tyler Childers performed at Leader Bank Pavilion Aug. 5, 2023. The country singer returns to the city headline Boston Calling on May 25. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Saturday, May 25

Tyler Childers

Trey Anastasio and Classic TAB

Khruangbin

Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls

Jessie Murph

d4vd

The Red Clay Strays

Tanner Usrey

Bad Rabbits

The Castellows

Motherfolk

Senseless Optimism

Tori Tori

Ward Hayden

Paper Lady

Cakeswagg

Highwater Haulers

From left: Brandon Flowers and Mark Stoermer of The Killers. The band, a previous Boston Calling headliner in 2018, returns Memorial Day weekend to close the three-day festival. Getty Images for ABA

Sunday, May 26

The Killers

Hozier

Megan Thee Stallion

The Revivalists

Lovejoy

Chappell Roan

Blondshell

Royel Otis

The Heavy Heavy

Christone Kingfish Ingram

Francis of Delirium

Stefan Thev

The Thing

Fleshwater

Zola Simone

Billy Dean Thomas

Tysk Tysk Task

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.