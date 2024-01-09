Boston Calling 2024: Ed Sheeran, The Killers, and Tyler Childers to headline

Ed Sheeran is shipping up to the Hub to headline Boston Calling 2024.
The annual, three-day music festival announced this year’s lineup Tuesday morning, with the English singer-songwriter set to headline the festivities on Friday, May 24. Award-winning country crooner Tyler Childers is on tap to headline the festival on Saturday, May 25, while rock band The Killers will headline the final night on Sunday, May 26.
The 2024 Boston Calling lineup will feature more than 50 artists when it returns to the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston on Memorial Day weekend. A number of big names are set to perform this year, including hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion, soul singer Leon Bridges, Irish musician Hozier, Phish frontman Trey Anastasio, as well as “Mean Girls” star and “I Hate Boston” singer Reneé Rapp.
Boston Calling will also feature performances by several up-and-coming local artists on both the festival’s main stages and its Orange Stage, which is devoted to New England acts. A few regional talents who are set to perform this year include Dorchester rapper and recent Boston Music Award winner kei, Bay State singer-songwriter Senseless Optimism, and Boston band Bad Rabbits, who make their return to Boston Calling after serving as the opening act to the first festival in 2013.
In addition to offering general admission passes, the festival is offering a “GA+” experience. Pass holders can upgrade their tickets for unlimited access to a GA+/VIP lounge area featuring additional seating, dedicated bathrooms, plus a cash bar, and free water and soft drinks. VIP and platinum ticket holders will be treated to an exclusive viewing area section and more amenities.
Presale three-day general admission, GA+, VIP, and platinum tickets, as well as single-day tickets across all levels go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. at bostoncalling.com.
Check out the full Boston Calling 2024 lineup below.
Friday, May 24
Ed Sheeran
Leon Bridges
Reneé Rapp
Young the Giant
Luke Hemmings
David Kushner
Cannons
Beach Weather
Ric Wilson
Madi Diaz
Maris
Divine Sweater
Kieran Rhodes
JVK
The Wolff Sisters
Saturday, May 25
Tyler Childers
Trey Anastasio and Classic TAB
Khruangbin
Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls
Jessie Murph
d4vd
The Red Clay Strays
Tanner Usrey
Bad Rabbits
The Castellows
Motherfolk
Senseless Optimism
Tori Tori
Ward Hayden
Paper Lady
Cakeswagg
Highwater Haulers
Sunday, May 26
The Killers
Hozier
Megan Thee Stallion
The Revivalists
Lovejoy
Chappell Roan
Blondshell
Royel Otis
The Heavy Heavy
Christone Kingfish Ingram
Francis of Delirium
Stefan Thev
The Thing
Fleshwater
Zola Simone
Billy Dean Thomas
Tysk Tysk Task
Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.