‘Criminal Record’ is a case of star turns and loose ends

The show, from writer-producer Paul Rutman of “Indian Summers” and “Vera,” is about an old murder case in which the wrong man might have been put in jail. Cush Jumbo — so good in “The Good Wife,” “The Good Fight,” and “The Beast Must Die” — plays DS June Lenker, a low-key but persistent young detective who stumbles across what may be significant new evidence in the case. Ambitious, conscientious, and, as a Black woman, acutely aware of the roles that race and sexism play in the justice system, she relentlessly pursues more new information about what happened, even though it’s not her job to do so.

I watched all eight episodes of Apple TV+’s British crime drama “Criminal Record,” which premieres on Wednesday, and I’m not sorry that I did. Not all of the plot threads get tied up satisfyingly by the end, which is frustrating and, given the careful writing up until that point, disappointing. Still, the ride to that end is dynamic, engaging, and effective, largely thanks to a pair of excellent lead performances and some relevant themes.

Peter Capaldi — the former “Doctor Who” and star of “The Thick of It” — plays DCI Daniel Hegarty, the guy who originally “solved” the case and put the guy in jail. An old school officer who’s well-connected and respected, he is passionately against Lenker’s efforts, and he tries to stop her at every turn. He treats her with contempt, gangs up against her with other cops, and pressures her boss to stop her from pursuing the case — all of which she ignores, aware that there must be some good reason Hegarty’s so dead set against her. Yes, the man in jail confessed to the crime — but, as Lenker learns, the confession is highly questionable.

The back-and-forth between the two characters is rich, thanks to Jumbo and Capaldi, who bring resonance to their fraught exchanges. She is fighting for the truth, but she’s also fighting against a police culture where favors, secrets, and compromises are the norm. He is fighting for his generation and his legacy, outraged that he is under scrutiny — and Capaldi manages to add a bit of kindness into the mix, lest Hegarty be stock and flat. The more we see of them, the more facets we see of their complex relationship, which at moments seems to change from adversarial into that of a mentor and his student. The two actors make it work beautifully, even if the script ultimately lets them, and us, down.

