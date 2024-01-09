The disappointments of age take a dark turn in Katia Lief’s ‘Invisible Woman’

When Joni Ackerman learns that a high-powered movie producer has been accused of sexual assault, she’s not surprised. The producer, Lou Pridgen, had drugged and raped her best friend Val Graham at a party decades before. At the time, Joni had been a promising filmmaker and Val an aspiring actress. Young and relatively unknown, they had decided not to press charges against the influential “King of Hollywood.” In the current era of #MeToo and #TimesUp, however, it appears that Pridgen’s crimes will no longer be tolerated, and as she reads the news, Joni decides to look up her old friend to offer support if she, too, wants to finally come forward.

For survivors of trauma, the mercurial nature of memory can bring about untold grief, especially in the search for some kind of certainty about what happened and why. That mutability has shaped many a survivor’s story. In Katia Lief’s psychological suspense novel “Invisible Woman,” it also frames a larger mystery, unsettling two women who once shared their promising lives.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Knowing that her outreach will open old wounds gives her some pause, but Joni, bored and a bit lost, is also seeking resolution of her own issues. In the decades since the attack, the onetime trailblazing artist has settled into a life of privileged domesticity as the wife of a successful television executive and a mother. When the book opens, she is becoming acutely aware of the trade-offs she has made.

Advertisement

Lief excels at depicting these choices, as well as the context that made them difficult, if not impossible, to avoid. Musing on such societal mores as the late-20th-century “mandate to wear stockings and makeup to the office,” for example, Joni recalls such humiliating rites of passage as “the boss who crept up behind you to administer a shoulder massage” and “[t]he secretarial job you found yourself in right after college — a placement that informed you that you weren’t as smart as you’d thought.”

Advertisement

Despite these sexist workplace norms, which the younger Joni had fought back against, “forg[ing]… a steely perseverance that wasn’t always well-advised,” Joni believes, ultimately, that it is motherhood that has derailed her career.

“Motherhood showed her that to embrace the abnegation of self was a virtue,” the almost obsessively doting mother says. “You weren’t expected to be able to read a book, or see a movie, or finish a conversation, or eat a balanced meal. In fact, the less you did for yourself, the more praiseworthy your motherhood. Seeds of low self-esteem, mostly vanquished by her early successes, blossomed into a massive shade tree for her children,” she tells herself, as she attempts to come to terms with her compromises.

But all choices have consequences, and years of suppressing the truth have taken their toll on her old friend as well. As one of the few chapters from Val’s point of view reveals, “the secret had mutated inside [her] over the years and if she opened her mouth, monsters would fly out.”

Clearly, a reckoning is coming. The reunion does not play out as Joni expects. Hurt and reeling, she retreats into fiction, specifically immersing herself in the Patricia Highsmith novels Val had given her long ago, “knowing her taste for the dark side of the psyche.” These suspense novels, with their often sociopathic protagonists, strike a chord with the grieving woman, inspiring her to a climactic act of friendship that lays bare yet another trauma, for a surprise last twist.

Advertisement

It is in the twists, unfortunately, that “Invisible Woman” stumbles, choosing expedience rather than loyalty to character. The problem is not the plotting: Lief has great fun with the Highsmith-inspired Joni, working in all the insecurities of an aging woman who has seen her life shrink to insignificance. Where the author falters is in the delivery: Instead of letting the unstable narrator work through her own situations, Lief recounts the twisted heart of specific Highsmith novels, then clocks Joni’s reaction to them. Although the conceit fits well enough within the realities of Joni’s career as a screenwriter — analyzing and then utilizing books — it shortchanges the reader by using these other texts as a kind of shorthand.

As “Invisible Woman” races to its conclusion, too often Lief leans on the Highsmith novels to signify emotional development, skipping over the kind of note-perfect exchanges that distinguish the rest of this fast-paced novel. Considering how clear-eyed Lief is about her troubled characters and the world that shaped them, these missteps are especially jarring. These injured, eloquent characters could well have been left to speak for themselves.

INVISIBLE WOMAN

By Katia Lief

Atlantic Monthly Press, 272 pp., $27

Clea Simon is the Somerville-based author most recently of the novel “To Conjure a Killer.”