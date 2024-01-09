Jimmy Kimmel eviscerates Aaron Rodgers over Epstein comment in late-night monologue

After threatening legal action in a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Kimmel took to his late-night show to further take Rodgers to task over his comment and for spreading conspiracy theories.

The late-night host devoted the majority of his “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” monologue to addressing the recent back-and-forth exchanges between him and the Jets quarterback . The former Super Bowl champion insinuated a connection between Kimmel and the list of names connected to Jeffrey Epstein during a recent interview on “The Pat McAffee Show,” saying, “There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, really hoping that doesn’t come out.”

“When you hear a guy who won a Super Bowl and did all the State Farm commercials say something like this, a lot of people believe it,” Kimmel said. “A lot of delusional people honestly believe I am meeting up with Tom Hanks and Oprah at Shakey’s once a week to eat pizza and drink the blood of children.”

Kimmel went on to explain how he, his wife, and even his kids are getting messages from conspiracy theorists and “hearing from lots more of them thanks to Aaron Rodgers.”

The late-night host also questioned whether Rodgers actually believed Kimmel’s name would appear, or just wanted to get back at Kimmel for making fun of his previous controversial statements.

“He’s particularly upset I made fun of the fact that he floated this wacko idea that the UFO sightings that were in the news in February were being reported to distract us from the Epstein list,” Kimmel said before showing the clip of the “moment that so badly bruised Aaron’s Thanksgiving Day parade-sized ego.”

Kimmel went on to call out Rodgers for making harmful statements that go beyond the pale for opinions.

“I’m not one of those people who thinks athletes and members of the sports media should stick to talking about sports,” Kimmel said. “I think Aaron Rodgers has the right to express any opinion he wants to. But saying someone is a pedophile is not an opinion. Nor is it trash talk, sorry Pat McAffee.”

The late-night host pointed out that his research process before making jokes about people on air, noting how he will apologize if he gets anything wrong.

“The truth still matters,” Kimmel said. “When I do get something wrong, which happens on rare occasions, you know what I do? I apologize for it, which is what Aaron Rodgers should do, which is what a decent person would do, but I bet he won’t.”

“If he does, you know what I’ll do? I’ll accept his apology and move on,” he added. “But he probably won’t do that.”

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.