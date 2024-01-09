‘The Sopranos’ turns 25

I’ll never forget watching the preview tapes — yes, VCR tapes — of the first episodes of “The Sopranos.” Certainly I, like most TV and movie fans, had already seen many takes on Mafia thugs, with violent hotheads and blood-stained car trunks. But this one, unromanticized and self-aware of its genre, was clearly different, with a mob boss in the throes of a midlife crisis and beginning therapy. (Here’s the first scene of the first episode.)

It’s hard to believe, but Jan. 10 marks the 25th anniversary of the premiere of “The Sopranos,” a day that triggered a seismic change in the quality of scripted television and in the way audiences approached TV. The show from David Chase was written, acted, and filmed with the sophistication of a movie, and its huge success pointed the way for other TV makers. Almost overnight it became clear that, contrary to long-held network beliefs, TV viewers didn’t need to be talked down to, that they were quite willing to embrace not-so-nice characters and unspelled-out plot turns.