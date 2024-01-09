In ‘The Zone of Interest,’ a family lives next door to Auschwitz and goes about its daily routines

That’s why I was fascinated to see that, in an early scene in Jonathan Glazer’s sharply crafted and elegantly realized “The Zone of Interest,” the writer-director eschews the mirror’s reflection entirely. The scene — which, like the rest of the movie, observes the eerily banal routines of a Nazi family living next to the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland — centers on Hedwig Höss (Sandra Hüller), the wife of an S.S. commandant who has recently procured a new fur coat. The garment, we soon learn, came to Hedwig from the nearby camp; it was taken, alongside other belongings, from a prisoner.

Recently, I’ve been thinking a lot about mirrors onscreen — they’re everywhere. Consider Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore gazing into a makeup vanity in Todd Haynes’s “May December,” or the warped reflections of Nathan Fielder and Emma Stone that pervade the television satire “The Curse.” The practice of using mirrors as a motif — to convey mimicry, skewed reality, psychological disjunction — is hardly new, but right now it feels de rigueur.

Up in her bedroom, Hedwig dons the coat, cinching the waist and swaying back and forth as she gazes at her reflection in a standing mirror. Throughout, Glazer keeps the camera static and pointed at her in a medium shot. In this moment, and in many others, the character is ours to surveil, unobscured and undistorted.

This clarity of vision extends to nearly every choice in Glazer’s film, which trails Hedwig, her husband, Rudolf Höss (Christian Friedel), and their flock of young children as they live luxuriously over several seasons. Much of the film takes place in the Höss manor, a stately home with a sprawling garden that abuts the camp’s barbed-wire-lined walls.

In place of a traditional narrative, Glazer delivers a smattering of domestic moments. The kids splash in a pool. The parents engage in the occasional marital spat. Every so often, these mundane scenes are broken up by more abstract sequences, including infrared images of a young woman on the grounds at night. But mostly, we watch the Höss family go about their quotidian lives. When, for instance, Rudolf is visited by fellow officers, the men ask whether they should remove their shoes before entering his home.

This blunt matter-of-factness has provoked a fair share of discomfort and frustration since the film’s premiere at Cannes in May, and though I deeply admire the film, I understand the mixed response. To watch “Zone” is to feel absorbed and repelled in the same sitting, and it’s easy to extrapolate from that latter feeling a sense of futility, a broader suspicion of the film’s motives and purpose.

In the hours and days after watching the film, it was useful for me to think about it less as a Holocaust movie than as an exploration of compartmentalization more generally. Over and over in “Zone,” the Höss family and their staff move coolly through the rooms of their manor, opening doors, switching on lights, setting the table, sitting down, standing up, switching off lights, walking upstairs, closing doors, laying down. As they shuttle, Sim-like, through the small areas of light and dark, Glazer’s camera often lingers in doorways or corners. Slowly, the rooms come to feel like discrete compartments, and the characters’ easy passage through them — illuminating or darkening the spaces as they go — mirrors their ability to shut out certain realities and focus on others at will.

There’s a lot to shut out. “Zone” never depicts inside the walls of Auschwitz, but the horrors permeate the Höss idyll. Dark plumes of smoke occasionally billow in the sky. Distant gunfire and screams roll beneath the clamor of the family home like thunder. And even the lush, blooming garden meticulously maintained by Hedwig is vitalized by the tragedies next door; partway through the film, we watch as a staff member disperses ash across the soil.

Glazer makes clear that Hedwig and Rudolf’s comfort exists at the expense of those suffering nearby, which is another way of saying that the filmmaker makes clear that these are not good people. That Glazer does not attempt to probe or explain away their villainy — indeed, he offers precious little of their inner lives — is wise. It is also a clue that we are looking in the wrong direction. The film is not just about a Nazi couple, or even just about the banality of evil. Rather, it is about the ways in which people close themselves off to destabilizing truths. We all live beside some sort of looming awfulness. How we act in the face of that evil is what matters.

