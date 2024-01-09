Harvard has a new president to pick. That’s the least of its worries.

It would be a mistake for members of the Harvard Corporation , its chief governing body, to quickly launch a search for a new leader as a way to put the past three tumultuous months behind them. They can’t simply cast Gay’s short-lived, embattled presidency as a one-off or a perfect storm of unfortunate events, fueled by a conservative mob . They can’t expect the right-wing spotlight on Harvard to fade away now that it has orchestrated the ousting of the university’s first leader of color.

One thing’s for sure: Harvard can’t act like Harvard, and let hubris be its guide.

A week after the unceremonious departure of Claudine Gay , what will the world’s greatest university do next?

Advertisement

The parlor game du jour may be speculating who might vie for the Harvard presidency, but picking Gay’s successor, at least right now, is not nearly as important as figuring out what ails Harvard.

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

The road to recovery begins with acknowledging that Harvard is a mess. That will take time to untangle, and the corporation should plan to give interim president Dr. Alan Garber at least a year to heal divisions on campus over the Israel-Hamas war, examine whether university culture restricts free speech and academic freedom, and determine if diversity, equity, and inclusion policies need reform.

Garber is the right leader for the moment: He most recently served as Harvard’s provost, and as a physician by training, he knows a lot about healing.

Many of Harvard’s problems have been building for years, as Globe opinion writer (and relatively recent Harvard alum) Carine Hajjar summed up in a piece last week.

“[T]he events of Harvard’s tumultuous year are rooted in the school’s inability to accommodate heterodox viewpoints,” Hajjar wrote. “Who was going to raise questions about Gay’s academic record — which might have prompted the university to scrutinize it more carefully before hiring her as president — when that would mean risking being labeled a racist or fragile under the university’s own DEI framework?”

Advertisement

For Hajjar, myself, and many others, this does not mean diversity, equity, and inclusion should be eliminated. Rather there needs to be a better understanding of how it has been implemented and how flaws in the policy can be fixed.

Harvard will need to proceed with humility, introspection, and self-awareness — concepts that are perhaps foreign to a university that seems to believe it is always right.

Gay has acknowledged her mistakes, from her initial response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel to her botched congressional testimony on whether calls for the genocide of Jews would violate Harvard’s rules. But ultimately she could not overcome the growing concerns over plagiarism in her research papers. The corporation over the holiday break decided it was time for her to go after only six months in the job, according to The New York Times.

Former Harvard president Claudine Gay has acknowledged her mistakes, which included her botched congressional testimony on whether calls for the genocide of Jews would violate Harvard’s rules. Haiyun Jiang/Bloomberg

Gay’s missteps weren’t hers alone. Who gave her advice? Did the corporation do enough to set her up for success?

In selecting Gay, the corporation seemed to indicate it needed an inside-the-Harvard-Yard candidate, one, who as as the dean of the faculty of arts and sciences, was adept at dealing with thorny campus issues. The board wasn’t looking for a renowned scholar but a seasoned administrator. That Gay is Black and a woman strengthened her candidacy, given the university’s commitment to diversity.

Advertisement

Say what you will about Gay — who has returned to the faculty as a political scientist — she was qualified to be president. Whether she was the right choice is a matter of debate. As one veteran of college presidential searches told me, Gay was “a reasonable candidate.”

Given what has transpired, the corporation needs to take a hard look at its presidential search process. As I’ve written before, the corporation must examine whether its process is too insular — one led by members of the corporation who also vote on the selection.

Perhaps this time Harvard should do what the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Dartmouth College, and other major universities do: Get professional help. Hire an executive search firm to solicit and vet candidates.

Hiring a president is perhaps a university board’s most important job. It’s never a perfect process. There’s always room for improvement — even at a place like Harvard.

Harvard could also benefit from a strategic delay of a search — perhaps after Congress is done investigating the university and the presidential election is over. A comprehensive search will take a better part of a year, and the soonest a permanent president could likely be installed is 2025 anyway.

This time, however, the corporation can’t afford to get it wrong. Harvard operates in an environment where its raison d’etre — educating future leaders of the world — is under scrutiny, as is the value of a college degree. A Gallup poll last summer found that Americans’ confidence in higher education has fallen to 36 percent from 48 percent in 2018.

Advertisement

Harvard is on the leading edge of a broader culture war, which, as Gay wrote in a recent op-ed in The New York Times, aims to “unravel public faith in pillars of American society” and starts with “attacks on education and expertise.”

Not understanding what kind of leader Harvard needs could have an impact far beyond its own ivory tower. The future of higher education may be at stake.

Shirley Leung is a Business columnist and host of the Globe Opinion podcast “Say More with Shirley Leung.” Find the podcast on Apple, Spotify, and globe.com/saymore. Follow her on Threads @shirley02186

Shirley Leung is a Business columnist. She can be reached at shirley.leung@globe.com.