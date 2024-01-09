Salem Hospital doctors are organizing a union

“It really comes down to a voice on the job, being able to impact how care is delivered,” said Daniel Morse, assistant director of organizing for AFSCME Council 93. “They feel as though the hospital is working at 100 percent capacity all the time, which makes it really tough for them to really render the care they want to give to the community.”

Nearly 100 of 145 physicians at the hospital, which is part of Mass General Brigham, have signed cards in support of joining Council 93of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. The union represents 45,000 public and private-sector employees around New England and about 3,000 physicians nationwide.

Citing budget cuts, overflowing hospital beds, and decisions being made without their input, doctors at Salem Hospital informed management on Monday that they are organizing a union to improve patient care.

Advertisement

Salem Hospital, the largest health care provider on the North Shore, said delivering high-quality care is its top priority. “We strongly believe that we can achieve these results for our patients and staff by working together in direct and respectful partnership to solve the very real issues that are facing physicians and healthcare institutions across the country,” associate chief medical officer Patrick L. Gordan said in a statement. “We always seek to engage our frontline caregivers in decision making and we are committed to continuing to work together.”

Unionizing is a relatively recent phenomenon among physicians. Just over 7 percent of practicing physicians, nearly 68,000 doctors, belonged to unions in 2019, according to the most recent estimates by the American Medical Association – up from as few as 14,000 in 1998. But with burnout and staffing shortages rising during the pandemic, and more doctors working for large health care systems as the industry consolidates, the share of physicians seeking union representation has increased in recent years.

Advertisement

Last year, doctors and other employees at Fenway Health voted to join 1199SEIU, part of the Service Employees International Union. About 400 urgent and primary care providers working in 50 Allina Health System clinics in Minnesota and Wisconsin also joined SEIU last year, thought to be the biggest group of organized private-sector physicians in the country.

Mass General Brigham is the biggest health care system in the state, and the largest private employer, with around 7,500 physicians. A number of its nurses and other health care providers are unionized, including around 2,300 medical residents and fellows in their post-medical-school training period at Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women’s, Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, and Mass Eye and Ear, who last year joined the Committee of Interns and Residents, which is part of SEIU.

Resident physicians and fellows are also organized at Boston Medical Center, Cambridge Health Alliance, and UMass Medical School. Membership in CIR-SEIU has nearly doubled since early 2021, to about 30,000.

Burnout is a major factor in doctors organizing, according to the American Medical Association, with primary care physicians spending twice as much time on administrative work as they do caring for patients.

Industry consolidation is also playing a role. Nearly three-quarters of physicians are employees of hospitals or other corporate entities, as more physician-owned practices are acquired and doctors leave independent practices, especially following the onset of the pandemic, according to a 2022 study sponsored by the Physicians Advocacy Institute.

Advertisement

With fewer employers to choose from as the hospital market becomes more concentrated, and hospitals facing less pressure to negotiate with employees, the collective bargaining power of a union has become even more attractive to physicians, the American Medical Association wrote in an issue brief last year.

Indeed, Salem Hospital doctors have told union officials that they had more input at smaller hospitals before they were purchased by corporations.

“A lot of the personal touch has been taken out of it,” Morse said.

The doctors were reluctant to speak publicly due to a clause in their employment contracts forbidding them from damaging the “professional reputation of the corporation,” but they have expressed significant concerns about their profession, said James Durkin, Council 93′s legislative director: “One of the doctors said to me, ‘Medicine is failing, and we as physicians need an opportunity to have our voices collectively heard in order to fix it.’ "

Katie Johnston can be reached at katie.johnston@globe.com. Follow her @ktkjohnston.