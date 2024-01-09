A new tool to track the days you don’t consume alcohol

“We know that one-third of US drinkers are trying to cut back on alcohol, and Track Record will enable users to easily log the days they stay dry,” says Athletic chief marketing officer Andrew Katz.

Connecticut’s Athletic Brewing Co. just released Track Record, which allows users to track the days they don’t consume alcohol. The tool is available through Athletic Brewing’s mobile app, as well as on the web .

One of the country’s best-known makers of nonalcoholic beer has introduced another tool to help drinkers stick with moderation.

The app works like many other health tracking apps, allowing users to mark their number of dry days and then view their progress in a calendar, as well as showing dry “streaks” and dry days by percentage. The goal, Katz says, is to motivate users without the rigidness of a traditional Dry January routine, where even one day of drinking might chalk the whole month up as a loss.

“We’re all about progress and celebrating wins, no matter how big or small,” says Katz.

Fans of Athletic’s beers will also be pleased to know that the brewery recently announced that it’s adding enough tanks to double capacity at its Milford, Conn., brewery. Also in 2023, Athletic expanded its sales of draft beer to six states, including Massachusetts. The Track Record moderation tracking application is free to download and use online.

Night Shift Brewing Co. has brewed its first non-alcoholic beer, Featherweight. Handout

Night Shift enters the NA beer space

Night Shift Brewing Co. has brewed its first non-alcoholic beer.

The makers of popular IPAs Whirlpool and Santilli enter the NA space with Featherweight, a non-alcoholic option brewed at Night Shift’s Lovejoy Wharf location. According to the brewery, Featherweight is “dry-hopped with loads of Citra and bursting with juicy notes of tangerine and mango.” It’s available exclusively at Night Shift’s Everett taproom and Lovejoy Wharf waterfront restaurant.

“It’s been a long time coming, and many fans are waiting for this debut,” says Night Shift co-founder Michael Oxton. “This first batch comes out of our Boston brewery and restaurant on Lovejoy Wharf, and it’s draft only, but we definitely haven’t ruled out cans and wider distribution in the future. Just focusing on batch one for now.”

