Don Lemon, former CNN host, to launch ‘The Don Lemon Show’ on X

“I know now more than ever that we need a place for honest debate and discussion without the hall monitors,” he wrote. “This is just the beginning so stay tuned.”

The new programming will stream exclusively on X, and will be available to “everyone, easily, wherever and whenever you want it,” he said in a post. Lemon will host three 30-minute episodes per week, according to X, and will cover politics, culture, sports, and entertainment.

Don Lemon, the former CNN host who was fired from the media company last year, announced on Tuesday his own new media company and accompanying program, “The Don Lemon Show,” in collaboration with X, formally known as Twitter.

Lemon was fired from the media giant in April 2023 just over two months after he apologized for making on-air remarks about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley being past her prime.

During a February broadcast on “CNN This Morning,” with co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins about the age of politicians, he said he considered a woman “in her prime” to be “in her 20s, 30s, and maybe her 40s.” Haley was 51 years old at the time of the discussion.

Lemon moved from the primetime “Don Lemon Tonight” show to a morning anchor role when “CNN This Morning” launched just before the US midterm elections.

“The Don Lemon Show” was one of the three shows the social media company announced Tuesday. Tulsi Gabbard, former Hawai’i representative, and Jim Rome, host of “The Jim Rome Show” on CBS, also announced streaming partnerships with X.

Gabbard will host a documentary-style series where she discusses “the truth of what’s happening in our country and world but that those in power don’t what you hear,” according to her post on X. Rome will make his debut sometime after the Super Bowl; his show will stream five days a week, in what he called an opportunity “to reach fans on the biggest, most dynamic platform in the world.”

