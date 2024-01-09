Melted cheese? Yes, please.

Mini Raclette Pan from Swiss company Kuhn Rikon. Kuhn Rikon

Try the famous dish raclette if you love the comfort and warmth of melty cheese. The Swiss dish originated in the 13th century in the Alps and people savor it by pouring melted raclette cheese over potatoes, cured meats, cornichons, or pickled onions. The term originates from the French verb “racler,” meaning to scrape, and refers to both the flavorful cheese with a creamy, salty, and nutty taste, as well as the unctuous dish made with it. You can blanket the cheese over anything. According to Meghan McCann, the cheesemonger at Concord Cheese Shop in Concord, you have the flexibility to use Gruyère, a young Italian asiago, muenster, or any other type of cheese that is meltable. If you’re interested in giving it a go for a modest investment, the Swiss company Kuhn Rikon offers the Mini Candle Light Raclette Set ($37 to $39.95). The cheese cooks in a nonstick grill pan using candlelight, which also creates a cozy ambiance. Once the cheese melts, lift the pan with its handle and scrape it over the ingredients. The set comes with three candles, the base and pan, and a non-stick scraper. It’s an especially fun dinner for two on a snowy night. The set comes in black, copper, gold, red, and silver. Available at Kitchen Outfitters, 342 Great Road, Acton, 978-263-1955, www.kitchen-outfitters.com, or at kuhnrikon.com.