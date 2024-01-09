Recipe: For this healthy meal, cook chicken breasts with warm spices on a bed of brown rice

9. Wrap the pot handles in kitchen towels. Serve the chicken and rice from the pot, scooping some of the crispy rice from the edges onto each plate. Set out bowls of parsley and cilantro for sprinkling.

Cozy suppers are on the menu as we go into a new year, and this chicken in a pot checks all the boxes for a healthy meal. Simmer brown rice on the stovetop in a Dutch oven with onions, tomatoes, a generous sprinkle of warm, but not hot, spices such coriander, turmeric, cumin, cinnamon, and paprika. After the rice is cooked, top it with chicken breasts on the bone, which you seared earlier. Cover the pan, and finish cooking the dish in the oven. Serve with generous bowls of chopped parsley and fresh coriander for sprinkling. It's a Sunday afternoon kind of dish, with minimal hands-on requirements, leaving you plenty of time to putter or take a break or whatever you please. Then bring the handsome dish right in the pot to the table.

Serves 4

1½ teaspoons ground coriander 1 teaspoon ground cumin 1 teaspoon turmeric 1 teaspoon each sweet and smoked paprika ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon 3 teaspoons kosher salt ⅛ teaspoon black pepper 4 bone-in, skin-on split chicken breasts 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 onion, halved and sliced 3 cups chicken stock 1 can (15 ounces) diced tomatoes 2 cups long-grain brown rice Extra olive oil (for brushing) 3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley (for serving) 3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro (for serving)

1. In a small bowl, stir the coriander, cumin, turmeric, sweet and smoked paprika, cinnamon, salt, and pepper until blended.

2. With a large, heavy knife or poultry shears, cut each chicken breast in half on the diagonal (horizontally), cutting through the skin and bones. Pat the chicken dry.

3. In a large flameproof casserole or Dutch oven over medium-high heat, heat the oil. Cook the skin sides of the chicken for 5 minutes, without disturbing them, or until brown. Transfer to a bowl.

4. Reduce the heat to medium. Add the onion to the pan. Cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes, or until the onion softens and turns golden brown. Add 2 tablespoons of the spice mixture and cook, stirring, for 1 minute more.

5. Stir in the stock, tomatoes, and rice. Bring the liquid to a boil. Lower the heat to a steady simmer, cover the pot, and cook the rice for 35 minutes, or until it is tender.

6. Set the oven at 350 degrees.

7. Place the chicken, skin side up, on the rice. Sprinkle with the remaining spice mixture. Add any juices from the bowl of chicken to the rice. Cover the pot and transfer to the oven. Cook for 25 to 30 minutes, or until a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of a breast registers 165 degrees. Remove the pot from the oven and leave the cover off.

8. Set an oven rack 12 inches from the broiler element. Turn on the broiler. Slide the pot under the broiler for 1 to 2 minutes, watching carefully, or until the top of the rice and chicken are golden and crisp.