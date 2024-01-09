Recipe: Toss crispy quinoa with kale and sauteed vegetables in this hearty, healthy, warm winter salad

4. Divide the kale among 4 salad plates. Top with a spoonful of vegetables. Sprinkle the quinoa and Parmesan on top.

Even those staunchly opposed to New Year's resolutions have probably had a passing thought or two about eating more vegetables. To that end, salads are easy, light, and full of nutrients. But winter winds are howling and cold salads have little appeal. A warm salad requires a bit more effort, and they're inherently heartier and more satisfying right now. Here, crispy quinoa adds crunch and a complete protein to the bowl. Cook the grains as you would for any dish (in a saucepan of salted water), then coat them with olive oil, and spread the grains on a baking sheet. They turn crisp in the oven in about 20 minutes. Sprinkle them warm on the dish or use them at room temperature. To tenderize toothy leaves of curly kale, massage olive oil and salt into the greens with your hands. Then, saute Brussels sprouts with mushrooms, shallots, and herbs. Combine it all in one bowl and you'll see that hearty and healthy win every time.

Serves 4

QUINOA

¾ cup white quinoa 1¼ cups water Pinch of salt 2 tablespoons olive oil

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet.

2. In a small saucepan over medium-high heat, combine the quinoa, water, and salt. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and cover the pan. Simmer for 8 to 12 minutes, or until all the water is absorbed.

3. Remove the lid, and fluff the quinoa with a fork. Transfer it to the baking sheet. When it is cool enough to handle, use your hands to work the olive oil into the grain. Sprinkle with a pinch more salt. Spread out the quinoa as much as possible.

4. Transfer to the oven. Cook the quinoa for 20 to 25 minutes, stirring 2 or 3 times, or until it is crispy.

KALE

½ bunch curly kale, stemmed, leaves torn into 2-inch pieces 2 tablespoons olive oil Salt, to taste

1. In a large bowl, combine the kale, olive oil, and salt.

2. With your hands, massage the oil and salt into the leaves to soften them. Don’t be gentle with the kale; it can take a hard massage.

VEGETABLES

3 tablespoons olive oil 1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and quartered 8 ounces button or cremini mushrooms, stemmed, coarsely chopped shallots, sliced 2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme 1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage ½ cup red wine 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar Salt and pepper, to taste ¼ cup grated Parmesan

1. In a large, deep skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil. Add the Brussels sprouts. Cook without disturbing for 3 minutes. Continue cooking, stirring only occasionally, for 2 minutes more.

2. Add the mushrooms, and cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Add the shallots, thyme, and sage. Cook, stirring, for 2 minutes more, or until the shallots soften.

3. Pour in the red wine and red wine vinegar. Cook, stirring, for 3 minutes, or until the liquid has reduced completely and the pan is dry. Season with a pinch each of salt and pepper.